NEW YORK -- The WNBA announced Wednesday the six athletes participating in the 2024 Player Marketing Agreement. That list includes the Mystics' Shakira Austin, the Sun's Bri Jones, the Wings' Arike Ogunbowale, the Fever's Aliyah Boston, the Storm's Jewell Loyd and the Dream's Rhyne Howard.

The league will provide those players the opportunity to increase their earnings by serving as brand ambassadors for the WNBA and its partners. Ogunbowale, who was part of last year's cohort, is eager to grow her business network.

The PMAs, as they are known, were ratified in the 2020 collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Per the collective bargaining agreement, the WNBA must contribute $1 million to the program annually. Each individual player can make up to $250,000 each.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has championed more sponsorship opportunities for players and the league itself. Firstly, this is part of the commissioner's plan to make the league a more viable business. Secondly -- and inextricably linked to the first reason -- the PMAs meet the mission of making players household names.

Last year, Ogunbowale acted alongside Mark Cuban in a State Farm commercial. This year, she and the rest of the cohort engaged with league brands such as Google, Skims and haircare company Mielle during their two-day photo shoot and media day in New York City.

"It's a huge opportunity," Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd told CBS Sports on Monday. "I want to just get more awareness, obviously, more resources, things like that, but I want to be myself. ... I think it's a really good experiences for people to understand who I am and what makes me, me."

For Shakira Austin, part of who she is includes a deep appreciation for fashion and design.

"Being a tall girl, ya know [6-foot-5] going on [6-foot-6], it's hard to find jeans and honestly something creative and stylish," the Washington Mystics forward told CBS Sports on Wednesday.

Austin found herself using her free time while attending the University of Mississippi to sew her own outfits that would equally fit her tall frame and fashion sense. She was noticeably in her element for the photo shoot and hopes one day she and other athletes will be dressed in her designs.

While Austin might have a specific career path in mind, other players see the 2024 PMA cohort as the opportunity to learn what might pique their interest on the other side of their professional careers.

"The biggest thing for me is just going to continue to have an open mind about everything," 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston told CBS Sports on Monday. " ... I'm gonna be able to experience different brands, different stuff, and different activities. It's like go in there, be happy, enjoy going with an open mind, and see what comes out of it. So, that's my plan!"

Boston's open mind has already led to opportunities as a sports analyst. During college, Boston's AAU coach helped the ex-South Carolina star realize she already has a lot of basketball knowledge and enjoys the camera to boot.

"When he started saying that, I actually realized how much time I constantly put into basketball, whether that's playing a game, whether that's watching games, whether that's watching film," Boston said, adding she watched film to prepare for a broadcast during her flight to New York. "I was like, 'You know what, this is definitely what I want to do.' And so to be able to tap into this now, so early my career, literally one year out of college, is really special."

Like Boston, Jones and Howard are keeping close to the game in the offseason. Jones returned once again to her alma mater of Maryland as part of Brenda Frese's coaching staff. Howard, the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year, joined the University of Florida staff this season.

"For myself, personally, just being able to have my foot in the door and make connections early, rather than later," Howard told CBS Sports about why she's coaching now. Howard says she's enjoying coaching and has gained a better appreciation for her Atlanta Dream staff, especially when it comes to preparing film.

"Our coaches are always like, 'Oh, we watch hours and hours of film.' They're not lying," Howard said with a laugh. "They are really giving us a blueprint, everything we need to win a game they're giving us, and we just have to be more appreciative that."

Additionally, participating in the PMA cohort gives Howard and the other participants a chance to elevate their respective WNBA teams. Jones is used to the passionate women's basketball fans in The Nutmeg State of Connecticut. She want to bring that to fans outside of Uncasville.

"I hope [this opportunity] brings more fans and an awareness to the Connecticut Sun. We've been really good at basketball these past few years," said Jones, who has appeared in the WNBA Playoffs each of the last seven seasons, including four semifinals appearances and two WNBA Finals runs.

Jones and the Sun will play a regular-season game at TD Garden in Boston on Aug. 20. It will be the first WNBA game held in Boston, a city that is currently without a women's professional basketball team.

"It's [going to be] exciting to play in an arena such as with a loyal fanbase," Jones said. "To be able to take our loyal fanbase and merge those two is going to be something that will help grow Connecticut Sun basketball."

Overall, the PMA cohorts are a win-win for players and the league. It's a tangible way to increase access to additional compensation until WNBA base salaries can match what we see in other professional basketball leagues, be it the NBA domestically or women's leagues overseas. The valuation of players, their teams and the WNBA overall is measured by its ability to profit off player personalities. That includes everything from commercials to brand deals, along with increased player appearances at both community-based events as well as larger scale events with sports crossover appeal.

However, at least for now, the player opportunities facilitated through the league are limited. The 2024 cohort includes only six players, or about 4% of the player pool. This is a select opportunity that involves being a leader among the players as much as it offers individual opportunities.

The WNBA's 2023 single-season scoring champion doesn't see pressure in that opportunity.

"I just see as part of who I am," Loyd said. "It's a huge opportunity. I want to just get more awareness, obviously. More resources, things like that. But I want to be myself through-and-through."

There was a time where the WNBA didn't empower players to be their authentic selves when representing the league. Although there is always more work to get done, this PMA cohort is up to the task and grateful for the opportunities awaiting them in the future.