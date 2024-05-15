The WNBA is reaching new heights in popularity this season thanks in large part to a star-studded rookie class. One of the biggest names is Angel Reese, who won a national championship at LSU in 2023 and was selected No. 7 overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft last month.

After a busy and impressive preseason -- including an appearance at the Met Gala -- Reese is set to make her official WNBA debut Wednesday when the Sky take on the Dallas Wings. The game, which is also the Wings' home opener, is a sell out.

Before the action begins, here's everything you need to know:

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, May 15

Location: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

TV channel: No national broadcast | Streaming: WNBA League Pass

Storylines

Wings: The Wings are coming off their best season in over a decade, but they will begin this campaign without their best player. Satou Sabally, who won Most Improved Player last season and finished fifth in MVP voting, is out until after the Olympic break due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. Her absence is going to put a lot of pressure on Arike Ogunbowale and the Wings' supporting cast. On Wednesday, we'll get our first look at how Ogunbowale and Co. are going to fare.

Sky: Chicago's rebuild got off to a disappointing start during training camp when No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso went down with a shoulder injury that will sideline her for four-to-six weeks. Still, it will be exciting to see Reese begin her career. She averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals in the preseason, and she has secured a spot in the starting lineup. Even with Sabally sidelined, she'll get a real test Wednesday against a Wings frontcourt that still features Teaira McCowan, Natasha Howard and Kalani Brown.

Prediction

The Wings are 8.5-point favorites for this game, which is perhaps a bit higher than expected given Sabally's injury, but is more of a reflection on the Sky's situation. For all the excitement about Reese, Chicago is a team with a lot of question marks. The Wings are at home, have the more talented roster and should be up for this game in front of a sellout crowd. Pick: Wings -8.5