Diana Taurasi is already the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, but she's still chasing history. The Phoenix Mercury legend is 47 points away from becoming the first player in league history to reach 10,000 career points -- a milestone that will not be matched for a very long time, if ever.

Taurasi became the all-time scoring champion in 2017 when she passed Tina Thompson, and has been building her lead in that category ever since. Here's a look at the WNBA's all-time scoring list (active players in bold):

Player Points Diana Taurasi 9,953 Tina Thompson 7,488 Tamika Catchings 7,380 Tina Charles 7,115 Candice Dupree 6,895 Cappie Pondexter 6,811 Sue Bird 6,803 DeWanna Bonner 6,665 Candace Parker 6,574 Katie Smith 6,452

In her prime, Taurasi was the most unstoppable scorer the league has ever seen. Her 25.3 points per game in 2006 are the highest-scoring single season in league history, and she's averaged more than 20 points per game seven times in her career, which is more than any other player.

Now 41, Taurasi is no longer the dominant offensive force she once was, but still checks in at 19th in the league this season with 15.3 points per game. Based on that average, she would invent the 10,000 point club during the team's game against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

But with Skylar Diggins-Smith and Brittney Griner both sidelined, Taurasi is going to get as many shots as she wants in the coming games. If she really goes for it, she could get there as soon as Thursday against the Atlanta Dream, or, more likely, on Saturday vs. the Seattle Storm.

Here's a look at the Mercury's upcoming schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Indiana Fever -- 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Thursday, Aug. 3 vs. Atlanta Dream -- 10 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

Saturday, Aug. 5 vs. Seattle Storm -- 10 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Tuesday, Aug. 8 vs. Washington Mystics -- 10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

This post will update after each game until Taurasi has reached 10,000 career points.