Iowa legend Caitlin Clark started training camp with the Indiana Fever over the weekend, and she is already noticing differences between college basketball and the WNBA.

"It's definitely different, but that's what you expect when you start a new chapter in your life," said Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. "It's fast, fast shot clock, but I think all of you know that's how I like to play. So, I think it suits my game pretty well. It's a fast pace, a lot faster than college, and you've to learn quicker because you've got to get your mind on Friday."

Clark helped Iowa reach the NCAA championship game two consecutive seasons. The Hawkeyes liked to play fast, and Clark ignited their offense as the nation's leader in scoring and assists. Her first WNBA test will be a preseason matchup on the road against the Dallas Wings on Friday.

Clark -- who became Division I college basketball's all-time leading scorer this past season -- is now on the same team as former South Carolina star Aliyah Boston, last year's No. 1 overall pick. Boston, a two-time Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, was the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year. The former Gamecock is already impressed with what she has seen from her new teammate.

"I think Caitlin has a different eye for the game," Boston said. "You're able to see how well she passes the ball and how well she shoots it. You see her communicating, you see the way she can find you, I mean her passes are tremendous. I'm like,'OK, I'll get a touch, just let me get down there,' just because of how well she passes it."

Friday's preseason game against the Wings is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Fever will officially tip off their 2024 season against the Connecticut Sun on May 14.