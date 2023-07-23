The New York Liberty's full offensive potential was on display on Sunday afternoon against the Indiana Fever when they recorded the highest-scoring single quarter in WNBA history by pouring in 44 points in the opening frame. Their 68 points at halftime were tied for the second-most ever in a first half.

It certainly helped that the Liberty were playing a Fever team that entered the game with the worst defensive rating in the league (106 points allowed per 100 possessions), but even so, it was a stunning showing. They shot 15-of-18 from the field in the first quarter, including 6-of-8 from 3-point land.

The Fever simply had no answer for the Liberty's player and ball movement. Time and again they created open looks with sharp cuts, hard screens, smart passing and brilliant individual talent. They assisted on 12 of their 15 made field goals, seven players made at least one shot and all but one make was either in the paint or behind the arc.

The Liberty have been one of the best offensive teams in the league all season, which was expected when they added Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot in the winter. Rarely, though, have they looked as in sync as they did in the first quarter on Sunday.

Prior to the Liberty's historic effort, the previous record for points in a quarter was 42, set by the Chicago Sky in 2019 -- coincidentally against the Liberty.