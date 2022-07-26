The Los Angeles Sparks announced Tuesday morning that the team has agreed to a "contract divorce" with starting center Liz Cambage. It was first reported that Cambage wanted out of L.A. on Monday night by Khristina Williams, and now its been made official that the two sides will part ways.

"It is with support that we share Liz Cambage's decision to terminate her contract with the organization," Sparks Managing Partner Eric Holoman said in a statement. "We want what's best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth."

It's unclear at this time exactly why Cambage has chosen to terminate her contract with the Sparks, but it is just the latest bump in the road in what has been a rocky season for L.A. Back in June, the team parted ways with head coach Derek Fisher after three seasons with the team, and now Cambage, who was their prized free-agent signing during the offseason is leaving the team.

Cambage has experienced an uncharacteristic season with the Sparks, averaging 13 points and 6.4 rebounds, both of which are the lowest of her career since her rookie season. The 6-foot-8 center wasn't named an All-Star for only the second time in her career, and experienced a dip in efficiency as well.

