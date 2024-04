Training camps opened around the WNBA on Sunday, and we are now two weeks away from opening night on May 14. While many teams have a good idea about how their rotation will look, plenty of roster spots are up for grabs around the league. What happens in practice and during preseason games during this stretch can make or break careers.

As teams hit the court for the first time, here's a look at all 12 teams' initial training camp squads. We'll keep you up to date with all the moves as rosters get winnowed down ahead of final cuts on May 13.

Atlanta Dream

Player Position Experience Contract Status Laeticia Amihere Forward 1 year Unprotected Elizabeth Balogun Guard Rookie Training camp Jordin Canada Guard 6 years Protected veteran Khadijiah Cave Forward/Center Rookie Training camp Tina Charles Center 12 years Unprotected Nia Coffey Forward 7 years Protected veteran Taja Cole Guard Rookie Training camp Lorela Cubaj Forward/Center 2 years Training camp Allisha Gray Guard 7 years Protected veteran Destanni Henderson Guard 2 years Training camp Naz Hillmon Forward 2 years Unprotected Khaalia Hillsman Center 1 year Training camp Rhyne Howard Guard 2 years Unprotected Haley Jones Guard/Forward 1 year Unprotected Cheyenne Parker Forward 9 years Protected veteran Aerial Powers Guard 8 years Protected veteran

Chicago Sky

Player Position Experience Contract Status Lindsay Allen Guard 6 years Unprotected Kamilla Cardoso Center Rookie Training camp Chennedy Carter Guard 3 years Draftee Diamond DeShields Guard 5 years Unprotected Dana Evans Guard 3 years Protected rookie Kysre Gondrezick Guard 1 year Training camp Isabelle Harrison Forward 6 years Protected veteran Marina Mabrey Guard 5 Protected veteran Brynna Maxwell Guard Rookie Draftee Michaela Onyenwere Forward 3 years Protected rookie Angel Reese Forward Rookie Draftee Taya Reimer Forward Rookie Training camp Brianna Turner Forward 5 years Protected veteran Elizabeth Williams Forward/Center 9 years Protected veteran

Connecticut Sun

Player Position Experience Contract Status Rachel Banham Guard 8 years Protected veteran DeWanna Bonner Forward 14 years Unprotected Leigha Brown Guard 1 year Unprotected DiJonai Carrington Guard/Forward 3 years Protected rookie Rennie Davis Guard/Forward 1 year Training camp Tyasha Harris Guard 4 years Unprotected Taiyanna Jackson Center Rookie Draftee Moriah Jefferson Guard 7 years Protected veteran Brionna Jones Center 7 years Protected veteran Tiffany Mitchell Guard 8 years Protected veteran Astou Ndour-Fall Forward/Center 6 years Protected veteran Olivia Nelson-Ododa Center 2 years Unprotected Shey Peddy Guard 5 years Training camp Helena Pueyo Guard Rookie Draftee Kianna Smith Guard 1 year Training camp Alyssa Thomas Forward 10 years Protected veteran Sydnei Wiese Guard 5 years Training camp Jocelyn Willoughby Guard/Forward 3 years Training camp

Dallas Wings

Player Position Experience Contract Status Kalani Brown Center 4 years Protected veteran Jaelyn Brown Guard/Forward Rookie Training camp Veronica Burton Guard 2 years Unprotected Emma Cannon Forward 5 years Training camp Crystal Dangerfield Guard 4 years Unprotected Natasha Howard Forward 10 years Protected veteran Lou Lopez Senechal Guard Rookie Unprotected Teaira McCowan Center 5 years Protected veteran Arike Ogunbowale Guard 5 years Protected veteran Ashley Owusu Guard Rookie Draftee Katrina Pardee Guard Rookie Training camp Satou Sabally Forward 4 years Protected veteran Jacy Sheldon Guard Rookie Draftee Maddy Siegrist Forward 1 year Unprotected Stephanie Soares Center Rookie Draftee Sevgi Uzun Guard Rookie Training camp

Indiana Fever

Player Position Experience Contract Status Grace Berger Guard 1 year Unprotected Aliyah Boston Forward/Center 1 year Unprotected Maya Caldwell Guard 2 years Training camp Caitlin Clark Guard Rookie Draftee Leilani Correa Guard Rookie Draftee Damiris Dantas Forward 8 years Protected veteran Temi Fagbenle Center 3 years Training camp Lexi Hull Guard 2 years Unprotected Kelsey Mitchell Guard 6 years Protected veteran Katie Lou Samuelson Forward 4 years Protected veteran Victaria Saxton Forward 1 year Unprotected NaLyssa Smith Forward 2 years Unprotected Celeste Taylor Guard R Draftee Kristy Wallace Guard 2 years Unprotected Erica Wheeler Guard 8 years Protected veteran

Las Vegas Aces

Player Position Experience Contract Status Brea Beal Forward 1 year1 Training camp Kierstan Bell Forward 2 years Unprotected Alysha Clark Forward 11 years Protected veteran Sydney Colson Guard 9 years Training camp Dyaisha Fair Guard Rookie Draftee Chelsea Gray Guard 9 years Protected veteran Megan Gustafson Center 5 years Unprotected Bria Hartley Guard 9 years Training camp Angel Jackson Forward Rookie Draftee Morgan Jones Guard Rookie Draftee Kate Martin Guard Rookie Draftee Kamaria McDaniel Guard Rookie Draftee Kelsey Plum Guard 6 years Protected veteran Kiah Stokes Center 8 years Unprotected A'ja Wilson Center 6 years Protected veteran Jackie Young Guard 5 years Protected veteran

Los Angeles Sparks

Player Position Experience Contract Status Julie Allemand Guard 2 Unprotected Monique Billings Forward 6 Unprotected Cameron Brink Forward Rookie Draftee Lexie Brown Guard 6 Unprotected Rae Burrell Guard/Forward 2 Protected veteran Layshia Clarendon Guard 10 Unprotected Nia Clouden Guard 2 Unprotected Zia Cooke Guard 1 Unprotected Blake Dietrick Guard 5 Training camp MacKenzie Forbes Guard/Forward Rookie Draftee Dearica Hamby Forward 9 Protected veteran Rickea Jackson Forward Rookie Draftee Virag Kiss Center Rookie Draftee Aari McDonald Guard 3 Protected rookie Taylor Mikesell Guard 1 Training camp Kia Nurse Gard 5 Protected veteran Azura Stevens Forward/Center 6 Protected veteran Stephanie Talbot Forward 5 Protected veteran Li Yueru Center 1 Unprotected

Minnesota Lynx

Player Position Experience Contract Status Bridget Carleton Forward 5 years Unprotected Napheesa Collier Forward 5 years Unprotected Mimi Collins Forward Rookie Training camp Ruthy Hebard Center 4 years Training camp Natisha Hiedeman Guard 5 years Unprotected Kiki Jefferson Forward Rookie Draftee Dorka Juhasz Forward 1 year Unprotected Sika Kone Forward 1 year Unprotected Quinesha Lockett Guard Rookie Training camp Kayla McBride Guard 10 years Protected veteran Diamond Miller Forward 1 year Unprotected Jaime Nared Forward 2 years Training camp Alissa Pili Forward Rookie Draftee Alanna Smith Forward 5 years Protected veteran Taylor Soule Forward 1 year Training camp Camryn Taylor Forward Rookie Training camp Kayana Taylor Guard 1 year Training camp Courtney Williams Guard 8 years Protected veteran Cecilia Zandalasini Forward 2 years Training camp Olivia Epoupa Guard Rookie Training camp

New York Liberty

Player Position Experience Contract Status Okako Adika Guard/Forward Rookie Draftee Kennedy Burke Guard/Forward 4 years Protected veteran Jessika Carter Center Rookie Draftee Marquesha Davis Guard Rookie Draftee Ivana Dojkic Guard 1 year Training camp Leonie Fiebich Forward Rookie Draftee Brianna Fraser Forward Rookie Training camp Rita Igbokwe Center Rookie Training camp Sabrina Ionescu Guard 4 years Unprotected Jonquel Jones Center 7 years Protected veteran Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Guard/Forward 8 years Protected veteran Esmery Martinez Forward Rookie Draftee Stephanie Mawuli Forward Rookie Training camp Nyara Sabally Center 1 year Unprotected Jaylyn Sherrod Guard Rookie Training camp Breanna Stewart Forward 7 years Unprotected Kayla Thornton Forward 8 years Protected veteran Courtney Vandersloot Guard 13 years Protected veteran

Phoenix Mercury

Player Position Experience Contract status Rebecca Allen Guard/Forward 8 years Protected veteran Amy Atwell Guard 1 year Training camp Morgan Bertsch Forward 1 year Training camp Natasha Cloud Guard 8 years Protected veteran Kahleah Copper Guard/Forward 8 years Protected veteran Sophie Cunningham Guard 5 years Protected veteran Brittney Griner Center 10 years Protected veteran Ariel Hearn Guard Rookie Training camp Mikiah Herbert Harrigan Forward 2 years Training camp Mya Hollingshed Forward Rookie Training camp Natasha Mack Forward 1 year Training camp Bella Murekatete Center Rookie Training camp Charisma Osborne Guard Rookie Draftee Jaz Shelley Guard Rookie Draftee Sug Sutton Guard 2 years Training camp Diana Taurasi Guard 19 years Protected veteran Christyn Williams Guard Rookie Training camp

Seattle Storm

Player Position Experience Contract Status Alaina Coates Center 5 Training camp Kaela Davis Forward 5 Training camp Skylar Diggins-Smith Guard 9 Protected veteran Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu Forward/Center 1 Unprotected Joyner Holmes Forward 4 Training camp Jordan Horston Guard/Forward 1 Unprotected Jewell Loyd Guard 9 Protected veteran Ezi Magbegor Center 4 Protected veteran Jade Melbourne Guard 1 Unprotected Quay Miller Forward Rookie Training camp Nika Muhl Guard Rookie Draftee Nneka Ogwumike Forward 12 Protected veteran Mercedes Russell Center 6 Protected veteran Victora Vivians Guard 5 Training camp Sami Whitcomb Guard 7 Protected veteran Kiana Williams Guard 2 Training camp

Washington Mystics