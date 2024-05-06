Recently becoming part of the Seattle Storm ownership group, Sue Bird joined an elite set of former professional athletes turned owners across the NBA and WNBA. She is only the third retired WNBA player to move into ownership, joining Lisa Leslie (Los Angeles Sparks) and Renee Montgomery (Atlanta Dream).

Bird's move comes during a time in which the sports of women's basketball -- at both the professional and collegiate levels -- is on an upswing, assuming the spotlight and picking up momentum across fans of all ages, genders and backgrounds.

Now, one key question remains: How does the sport keep the momentum going?

"I don't think the moment comes in the form of, 'Oh, it's starting to grow,'" Bird, also a co-founder of sports media company TOGETHXR and production company A Touch More, told CBS Sports. "I can talk about my experience [at UConn]. My Final Four, which was 22 years ago, there were 30,000 people at that game. But why didn't it continue to grow? Because no investment, because no coverage. ...

"I walked into an arena with 30,000 people. I leave, I go into the WNBA, and now everyone is telling me nobody cares. That never added up."

The math is finally making sense. The 2024 WNBA Draft was seen a record-breaking 2.45 million viewers; this as the league prepares for what might be one of the best seasons in its history.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert is hoping the league can capitalize off this momentum.

"We hope to at least double our rights fees," Engelbert told CNBC. "Women's sports rights fees have been undervalued for too long, so we have this enormous opportunity at a time where the media landscape is changing so much."

Earlier this month, Engelbert said she is "pretty confident" the WNBA will expand to 16 teams by 2028. Currently, half of all players selected during the WNBA Draft don't make the cut because there are not enough roster spots.

After leading the UConn Huskies to a pair of national championships, Bird was selected No. 1 overall in the 2002 WNBA Draft. She went on to spend the next 20 seasons with the Storm before retiring in 2022. She didn't stay away too long, still hoping to help her team succeed even without being on the court.

"As a player, I poured my heart into every game for the Seattle Storm, and now, as part of the ownership group, I am thrilled to continue contributing to the growth of the game," Bird said upon acquiring her ownership stake.

"Investing in women's sports isn't just about passion; it's smart business. It's about recognizing the immense talent, dedication, and market potential our league has always had. Force 10 Hoops and the Storm have been at the forefront of this for decades. Together, we're not just shaping the future of basketball, but also paving the way for a more equitable and inclusive society."

