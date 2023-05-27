The Connecticut Sun (3-0) will try to maintain their strong start to the WNBA season when they go on the road to face the New York Liberty (1-1) on Saturday afternoon. Connecticut is coming off back-to-back upset wins over Washington, including an 88-81 road win on Tuesday. New York bounced back from a season-opening loss to Washington with a 90-73 win over Indiana its last time out. You can stream this game live on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as the 7-point favorite in the latest Liberty vs. Sun odds. The over/under for total points is set at 165. The game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun

Liberty vs. Sun date: Saturday, May 27

Liberty vs. Sun time: 1 p.m. ET

Liberty vs. Sun streaming: Paramount+

WNBA picks for New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun

Before you tune into Saturday's game, you need to see the Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty picks from SportsLine's WNBA insiders Aaron Barzilai and Calvin Wetzel.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Barzilai and Wetzel went 996-685 on all women's college basketball picks over the last two seasons, putting them up 294 units since the start of the 2021-22 season. They also finished the 2022 WNBA regular season with a 54-44 mark. Anyone who has followed them has seen huge returns.

For Sun vs. Liberty, Wetzel and Barzilai are backing New York to cover this 7-point spread at home. New York brought in three All Stars this season and dealt with several injuries during training camp, so it has taken the Liberty some time to get into a rhythm. They bounced back from a season-opening loss with a win in their second game, and they have had nearly a week off since that contest.

New York entered the season as one of the top two contenders to win the title, while Connecticut is overvalued following its 3-0 start. Wetzel and Barzilai are not confident that the Sun can maintain that level of play, especially against one of the top teams in the league. They recommend backing New York in a game that the Liberty should win by double digits.

