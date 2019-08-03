WNBA DFS: Dearica Hamby and top Aug. 3 picks for FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball lineups

The 2019 WNBA season continues on Saturday evening with three high-profile matchups that should provide exciting action in WNBA DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. There's a $25,000 WNBA Give 'n Go on FanDuel with $5,000 going to first place and a $40,000 Excellent 8's contest on DraftKings with a whopping $10,000 to the winner. The WNBA DFS player pool for Saturday night is headed up by Las Vegas Aces forward Liz Cambage and Chicago Sky guards Courtney Vandersloot and Diamond DeShields. They'll be among the more expensive options available for WNBA DFS lineups on Saturday night, but they could be worth it given their matchups if you can balance your WNBA DFS roster out with value. But before you make any WNBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the optimal WNBA DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine DFS expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. He got his start in DFS six years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Last season, Gibbs scored big in WNBA daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, returning 81.4 percent profit on his investments. He also cashed 61 percent of the time in cash games.

Now, using his proven WNBA projection model that takes matchups, injuries and player history into account, Gibbs has studied the WNBA schedule for August 3 and revealed his top WNBA DFS picks and lineups over at SportsLine.

One of the top WNBA picks Gibbs is high on: Aces forward Dearica Hamby at $7,300 on FanDuel and $10,000 on DraftKings. Hamby has posted double-doubles in each of her last two games and put up 24 points with nine rebounds against the Seattle Stormin the last game before the all-star break on July 23. She's shooting 52 percent from the field for the season and 37.1 percent from the 3-point line, so now that the Aces are getting her more involved offensively she's looking like a must-roster in WNBA DFS.

He's also rostering Aces guard Tamera Young at $4,600 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings. Young has seen an uptake in playing time since returning from the break, as she got a season-high 24 minutes of action on her way to 18 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals against Dallas on July 30 and then followed that up with nine points, seven rebounds and six assists on Aug. 1. She's combined for 61.3 points on DraftKings in those two games and if she continues to get 20 minutes per night, she's a lock to provide value at her current pricing.

