WNBA Finals 2019: How to live stream Mystics vs. Sun, TV channel, watch online, schedule, scores, start times, bracket

The Washington Mystics are back in control of the 2019 WNBA Finals. After dropping Game 2 at home on Tuesday night, the Mystics rectified their mistake by going to Connecticut and dominating the Sun in Game 3, 94-81. Now, the Mystics are just one win away from their first title in franchise history. Questionable to play due to a herniated disc, Elena Delle Donne gutted it out to put up 13 points and six rebounds, while Kristi Toliver stepped up to lead the way, going for 20 points and 10 assists. As a team, the Mystics knocked down 16 3-pointers on their way to victory. Now, Game 4 becomes a must-win for the Sun, or their season will be over.

Last week, the Mystics took down the Las Vegas Aces, 94-90, in Game 4 of their semifinal series to advance to the Finals for the second straight season. Now they face the Connecticut Sun, who punched their ticket to the Finals with a dominant 78-56 win over the Los Angeles Sparks to complete the three-game sweep. This is the Sun's first trip to the Finals since 2005.

Washington and Connecticut were the two best teams all season long, earning the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, in the playoffs. Now, they're battling for the ultimate prize. Adding some extra intrigue to the matchup is that neither team has ever won a title before, meaning we're guaranteed a brand-new champ.

Here is everything you need to know in order to stream the games online.

*All times Eastern

Finals (best-of-five series) -- Start Sunday, Sept. 29

Game 1: Mystics 95, Sun 86

Game 2: Sun 99, Mystics 87

Game 3: Mystics 94, Sun 81

Game 4: Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN | Streaming: WatchESPN

ESPN | WatchESPN Game 5*: Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics, Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN | Streaming: WatchESPN

2019 WNBA Playoff Bracket

The 2019 WNBA Finals are set. WNBA

For full series results, schedules and scores from the 2019 WNBA playoffs, click here.