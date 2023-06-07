The WNBA announced that Wednesday night's game at Barclays Center between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty has been postponed due to poor air quality relating to wildfires in Canada. New York City has been placed under an Air Quality Health Advisory until Thursday morning.

A decision about rescheduling the contest will be made at a later date.

According to CBS News, New York City is second only to Delhi, India for the worst air quality and pollution out of 100 tracked countries as of Wednesday morning. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said the state recommends "vulnerable New Yorkers stay inside."

"This is an unprecedented event in our city, and New Yorkers must take precautions," Adams said. "At the moment, we recommend vulnerable New Yorkers stay inside, and all New Yorkers should limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible.

