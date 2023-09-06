New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart set a new WNBA record for total points scored in a single season on Tuesday night, etching her name on yet another page in the league record books. Stewart went off for 40 points in a thrilling 94-93 win, and in the process surpassed Diana Taurasi with 885 points.

The record-setting moment was actually a bit anticlimactic. With time winding down in the first half, Stewart tried to pull up for a 3-pointer and Wings forward Awak Kuier crashed into her legs, sending her to the free throw line for three shots. The first of the bunch moved her past Taurasi, who previously held the mark with 860 points in the 2006 season.

It is important to note that Taurasi reached that milestone in just 33 games that year, while this was the 38th of the season for Stewart and the Liberty. The WNBA expanded the regular season to a record 40 games this season, four more than the previous high of 36. For much of Taurasi's career, the league only played 34-game seasons. Even so, this is an impressive accomplishment for Stewart, who is having the best scoring season of her career.

Her effort against the Wings was just the latest example. After moving past Taurasi, she kept pouring in the points from all over the floor. Stewart shot 14-of-25 from the field and 9-of-13 from the line en route to her fourth 40-point game of the season. That is not only a record for a single season, but moves her into a tie with Taurasi for the most 40-point games by a player ever. In addition, Stewart pulled down 10 rebounds to give her three 40-point, 10-rebound games this season; every other player in WNBA history has eight combined.

If all of that wasn't enough, Stewart also hit game-winning free throw with less than a minute to play to ensure that the Liberty extended their winning streak to seven games -- tied for the third-longest in franchise history -- and moved to within one game of the Las Vegas Aces for the No. 1 overall seed.

In the back-and-forth MVP duel between Stewart and Aces star A'ja Wilson, this was the latest salvo. Stewart, who finished as runner-up to Wilson last season and hasn't won the award since 2018, is now averaging a career-high 23.3 points per game, 9.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. She's second in the league in scoring, third in rebounding and fourth in blocks.