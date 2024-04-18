LSU transfer Hailey Van Lith is heading to TCU, per multiple reports. The 5-foot-7 guard has one year of eligibility remaining.

Van Lith averaged 11.6 points per game in 2023-24 and led LSU with 118 assists.

"Her aspirations were to get drafted this year, and she realized, 'I need another year and I need to go back to a place where I can relax and get back to my normal position,'" LSU coach Kim Mulkey said, according to Nola.com. "And what do you do? You hug her, and you wish her well."

Van Lith started her career at Louisville, where she primarily played shooting guard. Last year she transferred to LSU, a team fresh off a national championship win, and had to adjust to more of a point guard role.

Because of the role change, Van Lith's stats at LSU paled in comparison to what she accomplished with the Cardinals. During her junior year at Louisville, the two-time All-ACC selection averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals.

Mulkey describes Van Lith as "one of the hardest working players that I've ever coached" and lauded her ability to adapt to taking less shots per game.

"She wanted to improve her strengths by coming to LSU with a goal of expanding her game by learning a position that I played my entire life," Mulkey said. "Because she knows at the next level that's her only chance -- to be able to tell them somewhat, 'I can handle the ball if you need me to.'"

At TCU, Van Lith will be playing alongside former Miami star Haley Cavinder, as well as Sedona Prince and Madison Conner -- who both averaged over 19 points per game for the Horned Frogs last season.