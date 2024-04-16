The 2024 WNBA Draft featured surprising pairings of former women's college basketball superstars. Award-winning SEC rivals Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese will unite on the Chicago Sky after being selected with the No. 3 and No. 7 picks, respectively. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Sparks aimed to jumpstart their rebuild by pairing Stanford standout Cameron Brink with Tennessee's Rickea Jackson.

Those fun twosomes gave Monday's draft a bit of pop and sizzle. The race for the No. 1 pick lacked any such pop, however; it had been a foregone conclusion since before the season began that Iowa's Caitlin Clark would be the unanimous No. 1 overall pick.

Looking ahead to the 2025 WNBA Draft, the landscape appears less clear for whoever secures the top pick. Here are three early contenders for that No. 1 selection.

Paige Bueckers, UConn

As of now, all indications point to Paige Bueckers being the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. In fact, had it not been for unfortunate injuries throughout her college career, she might have challenged Clark for this year's No. 1 spot.

"She's definitely the frontrunner, so to speak," 247Sports expert contributor Brandon Clay said. "There's much to admire about her game. She's a favorite for National Player of the Year and the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft."

The Huskies' standout is an ultra-efficient player, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 53% from the floor this past season. Heading into her fifth year at UConn Bueckers boasts two Big East Player of the Year awards along with a Naismith Player of the Year award.

Kiki Iriafen, transfer portal

Before Kiki Iriafen steps onto the WNBA Draft stage to collect her jersey, she must first decide where she will continue her college career.

Iriafen currently ranks as the No. 2 prospect in 247Sports' transfer portal rankings. While it's uncertain where she'll play next season, it's undeniable that whoever secures her services will be acquiring one of the nation's top players.

Iriafen's breakout season in 2023-24 was marked by impressive statistics, as she averaged a double-double of 19.4 points and 11 rebounds.

"This year, with the departure of Lauren Betts to UCLA, [Iriafen] stepped in in a major way," Clay said. "There were nights when she was even more important to what Stanford was doing than Cameron Brink. … Everything is set up for her to be a top-five pick in next year's draft."

Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Aside from Bueckers, few players in the 2025 WNBA Draft can claim a career comparable to Aneesah Morrow's. Before joining a star-studded LSU Tigers team, Morrow was a standout at DePaul, earning Big East Freshman of the Year honors, two All-Conference selections and All-American recognition.

This dominance has continued at LSU, where Morrow earned First Team All-SEC honors in her debut season in Baton Rouge.

"Morrow is still averaging a double-double even though she changed leagues and teams (16.4 points, 10 rebounds) going from DePaul to LSU," Clay explained. "The one area for her to work on her game, honestly, is her 3-point shooting. The ability to space the floor at her size will be crucial at the WNBA level."

Heading into this season, Morrow is expected to showcase her full offensive arsenal, including a potentially improved shooting stroke, as she assumes a central role on an LSU team with championship aspirations.