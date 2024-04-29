Oregon State transfer Raegan Beers has committed to Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4 forward has two years of eligibility remaining.

"I'm home," Beers posted on social media Monday.

The addition of Beers is yet another step in the right direction for the Sooners, and it is a much needed-boost as the back-to-back Big 12 regular-season champions make their move to the SEC.

The Sooners are fresh off their third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Jennie Baranczyk, who took over the program in 2021.

Oklahoma is returning 2024 AP All-America honoree Skylar Vann, the co-Big 12 Player of the Year. This past season, the senior forward led the team with 15.1 points and seven rebounds per game. The Sooners will also return their second-leading scorer Payton Verhulst, who as a junior was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. Verhulst was the only Division I player to average 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 steals in under 30 minutes per game last season. Vann and Verhulst also got WBCA All-America honorable mentions.

Beers, the top player in 247Sports' women's college basketball transfer portal rankings, made an impact with the Beavers from the very beginning of her career. She was named the 2023 Pac-12 Freshman and Sixth Player of the Year, becoming the first in Pac-12 history to win both awards in the same season.

During her sophomore year, Beers averaged 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while shooting 66.37% from the field, which was the best mark in the nation. As the team's leading scorer and rebounder, Beers lifted Oregon State to a 27-8 record and the third Elite Eight appearance in program history.

Despite their deep run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the Beavers are experiencing a lot of changes and are entering rebuilding mode. Oregon State, along with Washington State, is becoming an affiliate member of the West Coast Conference for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons due to the Pac-12 effectively dissolving as a result of conference realignment. Beers was the fourth OSU starter and seventh player to enter the transfer portal.