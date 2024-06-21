The 2024 Collegiate Women Sports Awards is slated for June 23rd and 24th in New York City. The CWSA Board of Directors unanimously approved the change last November after the ceremonies alternated between New York and Los Angeles since 2013.

The awards include the Honda Sports Award -- which is presented to female athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports -- the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year, Div. II and Div. III Honda Athletes of the Year and the Honda Inspiration Award. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was named the 2024 Honda Sport Award Winner for Basketball in April, while USC basketball guard Aaliyah Gayles received this year's Honda Inspiration Award. Gayles suffered serious injuries in a house party shooting during her senior year of high school and returned to the court on Nov. 10.

This year's finalists for the Collegiate Woman of the Year have yet to be announced. Notable past award winners include Clark (2023), seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky (2017), three-time WNBA champion Candace Parker (2008) and South Carolina's Hall-of-Fame coach Dawn Staley (1999).

Here's where you can find the 2024 Collegiate Women Sports Awards:

Where to Watch 2024 Collegiate Women Sports Awards

Time: 7:00 PM EST | Date: Monday, June 24

Location: CBS Broadcast Center -- New York City

TV channel: CBS Sports Network