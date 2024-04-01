In a rematch of last year's national championship game, the No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers in the Albany 2 Regional Final on Monday in the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament. The winner will return to the Final Four, while the loser will end a championship-or-bust-season in disappointment. Superstars Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark certainly have history, with Reese famously mimicking Clark's celebration during a dominant 102-85 win. So will Clark be able to exact revenge and put a bow on arguably the greatest career in the history of the sport, or will Reese add to an incredibly impressive legacy of her own?

Tipoff in this Elite Eight matchup is set for 7:15 p.m. ET at the Times Union Center in Albany. The Hawkeyes are 2-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. LSU odds, while the over/under is 168.5. Before you lock in any LSU vs. Iowa picks or predictions, you have to see what women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel has to say.

Wetzel, HerHoopStats.com lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Now Wetzel has turned his attention to women's college basketball after teaming up with Aaron Barzilai, a Ph.D. from Stanford. Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, he is 1384-988 (+371.33 units). Anybody following has seen huge results.

Now, he has set his sights on Iowa vs. LSU and made his picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for LSU vs. Iowa:

Iowa vs. LSU spread: Iowa -2

Iowa vs. LSU over/under: 168.5 points

Iowa vs. LSU money line: Iowa -130, LSU +120

IOWA: Caitlin Clark leads the nation in scoring (31.7 points per game)

LSU: Angel Reese has a double-double in 15 consecutive games

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa is still one of the best scoring teams in women's basketball and Clark continues to elevate her play. After averaging 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game last season, she has averaged 31.7 points, 8.9 assists and 7.3 rebounds in 2023-24.

She's coming off a dominant performance against Colorado where she poured in 29 points on 13-of-22 shooting and dished out 15 assists. The Hawkeyes lead the nation in scoring (91.8 ppg) because of the most prolific scorer in the history of the sport and they'll look push the pace against the Tigers on Monday.

Why LSU can cover

LSU will look to enact a similar gameplan as last year's championship game, where the Tigers turned the Hawkeyes into a one-dimensional perimeter team by closing down driving lanes with their size and athleticism. Reese posted a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Tigers had five different players reach double-figures in that contest.

Reese has had a double-double in all three of her tournament games and brings a streak of 15 consecutive double-doubles into Monday's contest. Flau'jae Johnson is also playing some of her best basketball of the season, averaging 19.7 points per game during the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament and coming off a 24-point, 12-rebound performance against UCLA on Saturday.

How to make Iowa vs. LSU picks

