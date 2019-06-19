WSOP 2019: Daniel Negreanu looks for his seventh bracelet with chip lead heading into $10K seven card stud final table
Negreanu is already one of the most decorated WSOP players of all-time
Poker legend Daniel Negreanu has an opportunity to add to his already impressive resume with a win at the 2019 World Series of Poker.
By making his 40th WSOP final table in the $10,000 buy-in seven-card stud event, "Kid Poker" has a chance to win his seventh WSOP bracelet, and that would move him in to a tie for seventh place all-time on the WSOP bracelet-list. The Toronto native has the high chip stack heading into Thursday's final table with more than $1.5 million in chips, a lead of nearly $500,000 over David "ODB" Baker, who is looking for his second WSOP Bracelet.
Negranu is already among the great poker players of his generation, and is one of the great performers at the WSOP, cashing at more than 100 events, and ranking third in career WSOP earnings, collecting more than $17 million. He last took home a WSOP bracelet at the 2013 World Series of Poker Europe in the No-Limit High Roller Event, and last won a bracelet in Las Vegas in 2008 in the $2,000 Limit Hold'em event.
How To Watch
Event: WSOP $10,000 Seven-Card Stud final table
Date: Thursday, June 20
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Stream: CBS All Access (try for free)
The 50th anniversary of the World Series of Poker runs through the middle of July, and CBS has you covered with a comprehensive schedule of 2019 Bracelet Event broadcasts. You can find the full schedule, and winners and top prizes for the completed events, by clicking here.
