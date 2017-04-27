Fantasy Baseball Prospects Report: Lewis Brinson, Jose Berrios the latest to stash

It's been an eventful week, as far as prospect call-ups go.

Two of my five on the verge indeed graduated to the majors, with Cody Bellinger getting the call Tuesday and Julio Urias making his inevitable return Thursday. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants introduced their third baseman of the future, and while Christian Arroyo may not profile as an immediate contributor in single-season leagues, any prospect who's good enough to start in the majors is of great significance in dynasty leagues.

So now what? Yoan Moncada remains the most obvious prospect to stash, but it's so obvious that he's already 75 percent owned in CBS Sports leagues. The call-up buzz has been surprisingly minimal during this wide-eyed stage of the season, when imaginations normally run wild with possibilities.

But as the Bellinger promotion shows, all it takes is one injury to turn a timetable.

(These are the prospects most worth stashing in redraft leagues.)

Yoan Moncada, 3B, Chicago White Sox

2016 minors: .294 BA (405 AB), 15 HR, 45 SB, .918 OPS, 72 BB, 124 K

2017 minors: .290 BA (69 AB), 4 HR, 4 SB, .879 OPS, 7 BB, 24 K

Moncada doesn't seem to be moving the right direction with nine strikeouts to two walks since the last update a week ago, his batting average and OPS both dropping during that time. It's going to happen at some point this year, health permitting, but since the White Sox have nothing to play for, Moncada will be the one to dictate the timetable. And he has so far done nothing to ignite the conversation. More contact, please.

Lewis Brinson , OF, Milwaukee Brewers

2016 minors: .268 BA (406 AB), 15 HR, 17 SB, .773 OPS, 21 BB, 87 K

2017 minors: .388 BA (49 AB), 3 HR, 3 SB, 1.079 OPS, 7 BB, 15 K

Brinson may still trail Moncada in stashability, but he should be the most added prospect in CBS Sports leagues this week. Granted, I'm only playing a hunch, but Keon Broxton 's struggles have progressed to the point that Hernan Perez is now infringing on his playing time, and it's a small leap from there to giving the top prospect a test drive. Brinson's stats are almost identical to the ones he put up in 89 at-bats after coming over from the Rangers in the Jonathan Lucroy trade last year, so the power-speed threat may well have mastered Triple-A.

Franklin Barreto , SS, Oakland Athletics

2016 minors: .281 BA (462 AB), 10 HR, 30 SB, .753 OPS, 36 BB, 90 K

2017 spring: .352 BA (71 AB), 3 HR, 1 SB, .949 OPS, 5 BB 24 K

Barreto is doing his part to force the issue with the Athletics facing a two-month void (if not longer) at shortstop. Actually, Adam Rosales has done a fine job filling in for Marcus Semien so far, but the journeyman utility player has nothing on this prospect, who has gone 12 for 25 (.480) with a home run and a triple since our last check-in a week ago. The Athletics seem like the kind of organization that could hold back a finished product to manipulate service time, but the length of Semien's absence works in Barreto's favor if the 21-year-old can keep applying the pressure.

Jose Berrios , SP, Minnesota Twins

2016 majors: 3-7, 8.02 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 58 1/3 IP, 35 BB, 49 K

2017 minors: 1-0, 1.44 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 25 IP, 6 BB, 28 K

Here we go again, right? That Berrios is dominating Triple-A isn't some kind of revelation seeing as he had a 2.51 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 starts there last year, but you see how his time in the majors went. The Twins gave him chance after chance, but he still tried to live outside the strike zone. He was considered an elite pitching prospect before exhausting his rookie eligibility, though, and could quickly rebuild his stock. The hope is that he's up for the next time the Twins need a fifth starter May 6, but given his past failures, not everyone will be rushing out to add him then.

Bradley Zimmer , OF, Cleveland Indians

2016 minors: .250 BA (468 AB), 15 HR, 38 SB, .790 OPS, 77 BB, 171 K

2017 minors: .258 BA (66 AB), 2 HR, 5 SB, .809 OPS, 6 BB, 21 K

Zimmer's spring seemed to confirm the narrative that his 2016 numbers were held back by a reconstructed swing -- one that was finally beginning to pay dividends. But three weeks into the minor-league season, it's sounding like a bunch of hooey. The 24-year-old remains on this list mostly because nobody has pushed him off it yet, which isn't to say there are no other prospects who could beat him to the majors, just no obvious ones who could make the same sort of impact as a (theoretically) high on-base, power-speed guy.

Five on the periphery

(These are some other prospects doing something of note.)

Phillip Ervin , OF, Cincinnati Reds

2016 minors: .239 BA (419 AB), 13 HR, 36 SB, .761 OPS, 65 BB, 88 K

2017 minors: .286 BA (49 AB), 3 HR, 2 SB, .882 OPS, 5 BB, 10 K

Ervin got five days as a bench option for the Reds last week, so it's not like Fantasy owners had reason to pursue him. But he is of greater interest to long-term keeper owners than his past numbers and ranking would have you believe. I was drawn to his skill set, most notably the plate discipline, pretty much as soon as the Reds selected him 27th overall in 2013. He just hasn't figured out how to hit pitches away in the zone yet, which explains the low batting average year after year. But, hey, every year is a new reason for optimism.

Rhys Hoskins , 1B, Philadelphia Phillies

2016 minors: .281 BA (498 AB), 38 HR, 116 RBI, .943 OPS, 71 BB, 125 K

2017 minors: .344 BA (61 AB), 5 HR, 10 RBI, 1.092 OPS, 9 BB, 12 K

OK, time to get excited about this one. When Hoskins had the second-most home runs in the minors last year (behind only teammate Dylan Cozens ), it was easy to dismiss since two-thirds of them came at home, as in notoriously hitter-friendly Double-A Reading. But he still had an .853 OPS on the road (much better than Cozens, for what it's worth), and now he's thriving in a tougher environment. Oh, he also hit three home runs in 21 at-bats this spring, walking more than he struck out. Look out, Tommy Joseph .

Brandon Woodruff, SP, Brewers

2016 minors: 14-9, 2.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 158 IP, 40 BB, 173 K

2017 minors: 4-0, 1.61 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 22 1/3 IP, 6 BB, 17 K

Woodruff's strikeout rate so far this year would have me tempering expectations except for the fact he's doing what he's doing in Colorado Springs of the Pacific Coast League, where hitters rule and sub-2.00 ERAs just don't happen. According to MLB.com, he has pitched to his environment, emphasizing his fastball since breaking balls don't break as much so far above sea level, which shows his maturity and helps explain his drop in strikeout rate. Clearly, Josh Hader isn't the only pitching prospect the Brewers have.

Ozzie Albies , 2B, Atlanta Braves

2016 minors: .292 BA (552 AB), 6 HR, 30 SB, .778 OPS, 52 BB, 96 K

2017 minors: .291 BA (79 AB), 3 3B, 8 2B, 8 SB, .761 OPS, 4 BB, 17 K

Brandon Phillips is dealing with a strained groin right now but has promised he won't go on the DL. And even if he does, he has been the Braves' best player this side of Freddie Freeman , so now wouldn't be the time for them to transition to their top prospect. But Albies has taken to Triple-A in a way he didn't last year, when he hit .248 in 222 at-bats. His usefulness to Fantasy owners is still much in question and will largely depend on how aggressive he is on the base paths, but he's at least showing extra-base pop.

Alex Jackson , OF, Braves

2016 minors: .243 BA (333 AB), 11 HR, .740 OPS, 34 BB, 103 K

2017 minors: .329 BA (79 AB), 7 HR, 1.012 OPS, 2 BB, 18 K

A few short months ago, the Braves traded two fringe pitching prospects for the sixth overall pick in the 2014 draft, but it didn't make headlines because of how awful Jackson had been in his three years in the Seattle Mariners system. But the Braves moved him to catcher, where he played in high school, and suddenly he's a slugger again. He has been unusually aggressive at the plate, which makes it harder to gauge where his numbers will ultimately wind up, but he's back on the prospect radar, especially now that he's playing a premium position.