Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals to face off in 2017 Hall of Fame Game
The NFL officially returns ... in five-and-a-half months
We’ve been without football for two weekends now but the NFL is already looking ahead -- even if the first game of 2017 season isn’t for another five-and-a-half months. On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys would meet in the 2017 Hall of Fame Game on August 3 in Canton, Ohio.
Historically, the game has been played on a Sunday, the day after the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but this year, for the first time, the game will take place on the Thursday before the ceremony. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones and former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner will both be enshrined -- along with the rest of the ‘17 class that includes Morten Anderson, LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrelle Davis, Kenny Easley and Jason Taylor.
The Cardinals played in the first-ever Hall of Fame Game back in 1962, and return to Canton for the fifth time. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are making their sixth appearance, their first coming in 1968.
More details via the press release:
Cardinals in Hall of Fame Game (1-2-1)
1962 – vs. New York Giants (T, 21-21)
1974 – vs. Buffalo Bills (W, 21-13)
1986 – vs. New England Patriots (L, 16-21)
2012 – vs. New Orleans Saints (L, 10-17)
Cowboys in Hall of Fame Game (2-3)
1968 – vs. Chicago Bears (L, 24-30)
1979 – vs. Oakland Raiders (L, 13-20)
1999 – vs. Cleveland Browns (L, 17-20 OT)
2010 – vs. Cincinnati Bengals (W, 16-7)
2013 – vs. Miami Dolphins (W, 24-20)
Last year’s Hall of Fame Game between the Packers and Colts was cancelled because of poor field conditions.
