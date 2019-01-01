Boxing schedule for 2019 highlighted by Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner, Errol Spence vs. Mikey Garcia

Business is booming to start the new year in boxing

Amanda Wescott/Showtime

After 2018 gave us some great fights and amazing knockouts we will remember for years, 2019 may be even bigger. There's a chance we get an undisputed heavyweight champion if Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are able to reach an agreement. But we're also set to see business pick up at welterweight, where a ton of the young guns are finally getting marquee matchups they deserve.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

We start 2019 in earnest with a pair of veterans on PPV when Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner collide in Las Vegas. Then in February, Keith Thurman returns from a near two-year layoff when he battles Joseito Lopez. But March may be where we see welterweight pick up the most as Shawn Porter dukes it out with Yordenis Ugas before the mega PPV between Errol Spence Jr. and Mikey Garcia.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork

Jan. 13

Los Angeles

Jose Uzcategui (c) vs. Caleb Plant

IBF super middleweight

FS1

Jan. 18

New York

Demetrius Andrade (c) vs. Artur Akavov

WBO middleweight

DAZN

Jan. 19

Las Vegas

Manny Pacquiao (c) vs. Adrien Broner

WBA 'regular' welterweight

Showtime PPV

Jan. 26

Houston

Jamie Munguia (c) vs. Takeshi Inoue

WBO junior middleweight

DAZN

Jan. 26

New York

Keith Thurman (c) vs. Joseito Lopez

WBA welterweight

Fox

Feb. 2

Frisco, Texas

Eleider Alvarez (c) vs. Sergey Kovalev

WBO light heavyweight

ESPN

Feb. 9

Carson, California

Gervonta Davis (c) vs. Abner Mares

WBA junior lightweight

Showtime

Feb. 16

Los Angeles

Leo Santa Cruz (c) vs. Miguel Flores

WBA featherweight

Fox

Feb. 23

Minneapolis

Anthony Dirrell vs. Avni Yildirim

WBC super middleweight

FS1

March 9

Las Vegas

Shawn Porter (c) vs. Yordenis Ugas

WBC welterweight

Fox

March 16

Arlington, Texas

Errol Spence Jr. (c) vs. Mikey Garcia

IBF welterweight

Fox PPV

March 23

New York

Terence Crawford (c) vs. TBD

WBO welterweight

ESPN

April 12Los AngelesVasiliy Lomachenko (c) vs. TBDWBA/WBO lightweightEPSN+
April 13LondonAnthony Joshua (c) vs. TBDUnified heavyweightDAZN
Our Latest Stories