Boxing schedule for 2019 highlighted by Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner, Errol Spence vs. Mikey Garcia

After 2018 gave us some great fights and amazing knockouts we will remember for years, 2019 may be even bigger. There's a chance we get an undisputed heavyweight champion if Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are able to reach an agreement. But we're also set to see business pick up at welterweight, where a ton of the young guns are finally getting marquee matchups they deserve.

We start 2019 in earnest with a pair of veterans on PPV when Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner collide in Las Vegas. Then in February, Keith Thurman returns from a near two-year layoff when he battles Joseito Lopez. But March may be where we see welterweight pick up the most as Shawn Porter dukes it out with Yordenis Ugas before the mega PPV between Errol Spence Jr. and Mikey Garcia.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.

