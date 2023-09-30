Las Vegas is buzzing for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo. Never before in the four-belt era have two male undisputed champions gone blow-for-blow. It's only appropriate such a monumental fight takes place in the combat mecca.

Alvarez (59-2-2, 30 KOs) puts his undisputed super middleweight championship on the line against undisputed junior middleweight champion Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) at the T-Mobile Arena. The Canelo legacy was cemented years ago. The question is how long the legend lives on as he looks to silence whispers of his decline and reach the same stratosphere as his idol Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. Charlo has proven to be the better man his entire career -- avenging the only defeat and draw on his record via knockout -- but finds himself fighting his most experienced foe up two divisions.

The action gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view. The full fight card with odds and complete viewing information is listed below.

Viewing information

Date: Sept. 30 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Sept. 30 | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: Showtime PPV | Price: $84.99

Showtime PPV | $84.99 Stream: Showtime.com (order now)

Alvarez vs. Charlo fight card, odds