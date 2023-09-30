Unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will attempt to build on his boxing legacy Saturday when he faces undisputed light middleweight king Jermell Charlo in a 12-round main event. Their battle anchors the main Canelo vs. Charlo fight card (8 p.m. ET) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alvarez's four major belts at super middleweight will be at stake, but this marks the first time in his career that he will be facing an opponent who is also a unified champion from another weight class. Charlo became the unified light middleweight champion with a win over Brian Castano last May to take the WBO crown, the final missing piece from the four major belts.

Alvarez is a -455 favorite (risk $455 to win $100), while Charlo comes back at +345 in the latest Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo odds. The over/under for total rounds finished is 10.5, with the Over favored at -280 and the Under fetching a price of +210. Before locking in any Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Peter Kahn.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. Kahn recently won the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year award and was named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 42-13 on his last 55 SportsLine boxing picks, returning nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed him has already seen massive returns.

Now, with Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo in sight, Kahn has studied the matchup from every angle and released confident selections for the fight. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo preview

In a year that has been full of high-profile fights, this one belongs on the 2023 mega-fight ledger, and it is arguably the most anticipated Alvarez fight in recent memory. This is because it not only features two undisputed champions in their primes, but the stylistic matchup suggests that an action-packed fight is highly probable.

Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) is a power puncher who stalks his opponents and wears them down with a punishing assault. Four of his past six stoppage wins have come in round No. 8 or later, suggesting he gets stronger the longer the fight lasts.

Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs), meanwhile, repeatedly said that landing a fight with Alvarez has long been a career goal for him, and he won't take the opportunity for granted. Although other opponents of Alvarez have expressed a similar sentiment but faltered on the big stage, Charlo's record suggests he will back up his claims.

Charlo is 7-1-1 in title fights and, even on his worst nights, he's never failed to engage and exchange with his opponent. While Alvarez is more of a natural counter puncher, a slick boxer who goes first like Charlo is the type of opponent to present Alvarez with problems.

"When I got the call for this fight, there was nothing I could say other than let's go. My whole career has kind of been all about chasing Canelo," Charlo said. "He's been the top guy for a long time. The fight has presented itself now and I just have to get in there, do my job and be the best that I can be." See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo picks

We can share that Kahn likes the fight to go Over 10.5 rounds. He's also made the call on a method-of-victory prop and a confident money-line pick. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

Who wins Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, and which prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Saturday, all from the boxing specialist who has netted his followers a profit of nearly $4,000, and find out.