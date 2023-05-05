For the first time in more than a decade, unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will fight in his home country when he defends the belts Saturday against mandatory challenger John Ryder in Mexico. The 12-round bout tops the pay-per-view main Canelo vs. Ryder fight card (4 p.m. ET) from Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Alvarez's hometown. Alvarez has fought on or near Cinco de Mayo weekend numerous times in his career, and this fight is a continuation of that tradition. A year ago this weekend, he lost in a title bid at light heavyweight to Dmitry Bivol, but rebounded in September with a win in his trilogy against Gennady Golovkin in defense of his super middleweight belts. Ryder is the WBO mandatory challenger to Alvarez as well as its interim champion.

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder preview

The last time Alvarez fought in Mexico was in November 2011. He successfully defended the WBC light middleweight title against veteran contender Kermit Cintron with a fifth-round stoppage. It was his 40th professional fight although he was just 21, and nearly two full years before he would suffer his first professional loss against Floyd Mayweather.

Now 32, Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has emerged as arguably the best fighter of this generation and remains its biggest draw. Since his last fight in Mexico, the majority of his bouts have been high-profile and big-money main events in Las Vegas, with occasional appearances in Texas, Florida and New York in the mix.

Alvarez is well aware of the sport's history and has repeatedly stated his desire to set as many milestones as possible before hanging up the gloves. For Saturday's fight, he told the media this week he plans on putting on a memorable performance for his hometown fans and looks forward to making an overdue return to his roots.

Alvarez has long honored contracted fights against mandatory challengers to avoid putting his belts at risk of being vacated. He's also known for rarely underestimating an opponent and faces a battle-tested challenger in Ryder.

Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) is a 13-year pro who has held numerous minor belts. The 35-year-old British fighter lost his one prior shot at a major title, dropping a unanimous decision to Callum Smith for the WBA super middleweight title in November 2019.

He has since won four straight, including a fifth-round stoppage of Zach Parker last November for the WBO interim super middleweight title. Ryder is a stout southpaw who comes forward and uses a lead jab to the body to set up his other punches. He is known for his durability and wearing down his opponents late in fights.

