Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev odds, betting lines: Picks, top predictions from boxing insider

Middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will try to use his speed and precision on Saturday night in Las Vegas when he moves up two weight classes to fight light heavyweight champ Sergey Kovalev. MGM Grand Garden Arena hosts the must-see fight, with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET. Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Daniel Jacobs, while Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) rallied to knock out Anthony Yarde in his last fight. Sportsbooks peg Alvarez as a -420 favorite (risk $420 to win $100) in the current Canelo vs. Kovalev odds, with the Russian getting +310 (risk $100 to win $310) as the underdog. You can also make Canelo vs. Kovalev bets on how many rounds it lasts, the method of victory for each fighter, and whether it will end in a draw (26-1) among many wagering options. Before you make any Canelo vs. Kovalev picks and boxing predictions, see the best bets from SportsLine's resident boxing guru, Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and advisor, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Kahn knows these two fighters better than anyone, and it shows in his betting advice. For the first GGG-Canelo fight, Kahn called the draw at 20-1, and anyone who followed his recommendation cashed huge. When Kovalev fought Eleider Alvarez in January, Kahn predicted Kovalev would win as an underdog, and also nailed the fight going over 9.5 rounds.

Now, Kahn has scouted Alvarez vs. Kovalev from every angle and locked in three best bets, including one that pays 7-1. He's sharing all of his picks at SportsLine.

Kahn knows Alvarez, 29, is seven years younger than Kovalev and a technically superior fighter. He's one of the world's top counter-punchers, which will help him neutralize Kovalev's power. The Mexican superstar has lost only once, to the legendary Floyd Mayweather six years ago, while Kovalev has never faced anyone the caliber of Alvarez. And the Russian is clearly past his peak, looking more beatable the past three years.

But just because Alvarez is a younger, more decorated fighter doesn't mean he'll handle "Krusher" Kovalev. Despite his age, the Russian is coming off an 11th-round knockout of Anthony Yarde in August. With his powerful jab, and with legendary trainer Buddy McGirt in his corner, many believe Kovalev can pull off the upset. Kovalev, after all, is fighting in his natural weight class while Canelo is moving up two divisions.

"I respect his steps and his risks," Kovalev told reporters. "This is boxing, but in boxing, only real men try to prove themselves, that they're a real fighter, and Canelo is that. But this is my division, I have been in this division since my first fight, and I want to make my history, my story. He's just trying."

So who wins Canelo vs. Kovalev? How many rounds does it last? And what best bet should you make for a 7-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets, all from the fight game insider who called the draw at 20-1 in the first GGG-Canelo fight.