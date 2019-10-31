Canelo vs. Kovalev odds, prop bets: Alvarez favored to capture title in fourth weight class

Oddsmakers see Canelo continuing to build his incredible legacy with a victory on Saturday

Canelo Alvarez has continuously displayed in recent years why he is definitively one of all-time greats to ever compete in a boxing ring, and Saturday night in Las Vegas, the unified middleweight champion will have the opportunity to put another stamp on his legacy. Inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Alvarez will move up two weight classes to challenge WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev as he aims to capture a title in a fourth weight class. When it comes to career-defining fights, this particular challenge for Canelo may certainly end up going near the top of the list if the Mexican superstar was to emerge as the new holder of that lightweight title. 

According to the oddsmakers in Vegas, capturing a title in a fourth weight class is exactly what Canelo is expected to do. Despite the two-weight class jump and the fact that Kovalev is notoriously one of the hardest hitters in the game, the legend of Canelo is expected to grow this weekend and one of many intriguing bets making the rounds as one of the biggest boxing matches of the year nears. 

Below you can have a look at some of the Canelo vs. Kovalev odds and prop bets via the MGM Grand, beginning with just how big of a favorite Canelo is entering one of the toughest challenges of his career. 

Fight winner

FavoriteUndergogWeight class
Canelo Alvarez -500Sergey Kovalev (c) +350WBO light heavyweight title

Props

Prop betsOdds

Fight goes the full 12 rounds

-220

Fight ends before full 12 rounds+170
Kovalev via decision+700
Kovalev via KO+500
Canelo via decision-140
Canelo via KO+150
Fight ends in a draw+2500
Kovalev via KO in Rounds 1-2+5000
Kovalev via KO in Rounds 3-4+4000
Kovalev via KO in Rounds 5-8+3000
Kovalev via KO in Rounds 9-10+4000
Kovalev via KO in Rounds 11-12+5000
Canelo via KO in Round 1+4000
Canelo via KO in Round 2+3000
Canelo via KO in Round 3+2500
Canelo via KO in Round 4+2000
Canelo via KO in Round 5+1500
Canelo via KO in Rounds 6-8+1200
Canelo via KO in Round 9+1500
Canelo via KO in Rounds 10-11+2000
Canelo via KO in Round 12+2500
Kovalev to win in Rounds 1-3+2500
Kovalev to win in Rounds 4-6+1500
Kovalev to win in Rounds 7-9+1500
Kovalev to win in Rounds 10-12+2500
Canelo to win in Rounds 1-3+1200
Canelo to win in Rounds 4-6+600
Canelo to win in Rounds 7-9+600
Canelo to win in Rounds 10-12+800

