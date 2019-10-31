Canelo vs. Kovalev odds, prop bets: Alvarez favored to capture title in fourth weight class
Oddsmakers see Canelo continuing to build his incredible legacy with a victory on Saturday
Canelo Alvarez has continuously displayed in recent years why he is definitively one of all-time greats to ever compete in a boxing ring, and Saturday night in Las Vegas, the unified middleweight champion will have the opportunity to put another stamp on his legacy. Inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Alvarez will move up two weight classes to challenge WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev as he aims to capture a title in a fourth weight class. When it comes to career-defining fights, this particular challenge for Canelo may certainly end up going near the top of the list if the Mexican superstar was to emerge as the new holder of that lightweight title.
According to the oddsmakers in Vegas, capturing a title in a fourth weight class is exactly what Canelo is expected to do. Despite the two-weight class jump and the fact that Kovalev is notoriously one of the hardest hitters in the game, the legend of Canelo is expected to grow this weekend and one of many intriguing bets making the rounds as one of the biggest boxing matches of the year nears.
Below you can have a look at some of the Canelo vs. Kovalev odds and prop bets via the MGM Grand, beginning with just how big of a favorite Canelo is entering one of the toughest challenges of his career.
Fight winner
|Favorite
|Undergog
|Weight class
|Canelo Alvarez -500
|Sergey Kovalev (c) +350
|WBO light heavyweight title
Props
|Prop bets
|Odds
Fight goes the full 12 rounds
-220
|Fight ends before full 12 rounds
|+170
|Kovalev via decision
|+700
|Kovalev via KO
|+500
|Canelo via decision
|-140
|Canelo via KO
|+150
|Fight ends in a draw
|+2500
|Kovalev via KO in Rounds 1-2
|+5000
|Kovalev via KO in Rounds 3-4
|+4000
|Kovalev via KO in Rounds 5-8
|+3000
|Kovalev via KO in Rounds 9-10
|+4000
|Kovalev via KO in Rounds 11-12
|+5000
|Canelo via KO in Round 1
|+4000
|Canelo via KO in Round 2
|+3000
|Canelo via KO in Round 3
|+2500
|Canelo via KO in Round 4
|+2000
|Canelo via KO in Round 5
|+1500
|Canelo via KO in Rounds 6-8
|+1200
|Canelo via KO in Round 9
|+1500
|Canelo via KO in Rounds 10-11
|+2000
|Canelo via KO in Round 12
|+2500
|Kovalev to win in Rounds 1-3
|+2500
|Kovalev to win in Rounds 4-6
|+1500
|Kovalev to win in Rounds 7-9
|+1500
|Kovalev to win in Rounds 10-12
|+2500
|Canelo to win in Rounds 1-3
|+1200
|Canelo to win in Rounds 4-6
|+600
|Canelo to win in Rounds 7-9
|+600
|Canelo to win in Rounds 10-12
|+800
