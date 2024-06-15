The eyes of the boxing world are back on Las Vegas. MGM Grand Garden Arena is set to host its 100th championship card on Saturday night when Gervonta Davis looks to defend his WBA lightweight title against Frank Martin in the main event of a PBC on Prime Video PPV.

The two have gone back and forth throughout the week as they continue to debate what happened when they met in sparring years ago. Now, Martin looks to secure the biggest win of his career while Davis looks to shake off some ring rust after being out since April 2023.

The undercard also features three more title bouts. Most notably, David Benavidez looks to secure the WBC interim light heavyweight title against former titleholder Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Benavidez, a former two-time WBC super middleweight champion, has given up on his pursuit of undisputed 168-pound king Canelo Alvarez and has instead turned his focus toward undisputed status at 175.

Plus, Gary Antuanne Russell takes on Alberto Puello with the vacant WBC interim junior welterweight title on the line. And Carlos Adames looks to defend his WBC middleweight title against Terrell Gausha in the PPV opener.

The action gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video pay-per-view. The full fight card with odds and complete viewing information is listed below.

Viewing information

Date: June 15 | Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas

8 p.m. ET How to watch: Prime Video PPV | Price: $74.95

Davis vs. Martin fight card, odds