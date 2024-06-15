Following more than a year away from the ring, WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis returns Saturday to take on undefeated challenger Frank Martin in a 12-round main event. Their showdown tops the main Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin fight card from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Davis' time away from the sports has included legal turmoil that saw him serve jail time last year. But the undefeated champion has insisted he's on the right track in life and is ready to resume his boxing career with a challenge against Martin, who will be competing for a major world title for the first time.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. Kahn won the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year award and was named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 51-13 on his last 64 SportsLine boxing picks, returning more than $4,000 to $100 bettors. His notable wins include telling SportsLine members to back underdog Ryan Garcia (+500) against previously unbeaten super lightweight champion Devin Haney (-700) in their blockbuster fight in April. What's more, he predicted a win for Oleksandr Usyk specifically by decision (+185) against Tyson Fury in their mega-fight for the undisputed heavyweight title in May. Anyone who has followed him has already seen massive returns.

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin preview

Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) is a knockout specialist who only seen two of his career fights go to decision. His unanimous decision victory against Isaac Cruz in 2021 was the first such fight since 2014, as he's now recorded 19 of his last 20 wins via KO.

"While Davis possesses something you can't teach, what most people don't realize is that Davis has a very high boxing IQ," Kahn said. "He is able to outbox fighters that have visible size advantages when it comes to height and reach, as was evident in the Ryan Garcia fight in 2023."

Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) told the media this week that a big part of his motivation is taking down an undefeated champion as an underdog and joining others who have done the same. He believes if he can beat Davis, he will emerge as a star and begin to form a legacy of his own.

"It's super meaningful," Martin said. "I feel like the meaning of this fight for me is I'm going to go down in history."

Martin said he and Davis trained together once a couple years ago, but he didn't take much from it because it was a sparring session in which neither fighter went 100% and, at the time, he didn't believe a matchup with Davis was in his immediate future. But now that the time has come, Martin said he plans to make the most of it and use it as a turning point to the stardom he covets.

"It's motivation," Martin said. "This right here is one of the ones that will always be remembered. Like when you talk boxing, you have to mention my name. Everybody knows Floyd Mayweather, Muhammad Ali, Gervonta Davis, the bigger names. My name will be in those conversations with getting a win right here."

