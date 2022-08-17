After two straight knockout losses to Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder is ready to return to the ring in pursuit of getting back on the winning track. Wilder will face Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Oct. 15, Premier Boxing Champions announced on Wednesday. The fight will air live on Fox PPV.

Wilder went undefeated for the first 43 fights of his career, the lone blemish on his record in that time a draw against Fury in December 2018. During that run, Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO) captured the WBC heavyweight title with a 2015 decision over Bermane Stiverne. He would successfully retain the belt in 10 consecutive fights.

Wilder, known for his ferocious knockout power, has fought four times at Barclays Center, scoring highlight-reel knockouts in each of his trips to the building.

Helenius (31-3, 20 KO) launched himself back into the title picture as a fringe contender with three consecutive knockout victories. The two most recent of those knockouts came against previously unbeaten Adam Kownacki. The 38-year-old has lost in previous fights that may have put him in the world title picture, including knockout losses to Johann Duhaupas and Dillian Whyte for a WBC trinket and a knockout loss to Gerald Washington in 2019.