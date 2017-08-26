Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor watch online: Live stream, start time, PPV
Every way you can watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight live on Showtime PPV and otherwise
The wait is over for the long-anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, and the only thing left to do now that the calendar has turned to Aug. 26 is determining how you will watch it live Saturday night.
Mayweather vs. McGregor will air live nationally from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Showtime pay-per-view beginning at 9 p.m. ET. It will cost $99.95 no matter which platform you choose to watch it on, though the great news is that it is the most widely available PPV fight in history with options on television, live streaming on your computer and both through OTT devices and mobile apps.
CBS Sports will also be with you the entire way with live coverage, providing you with a tremendous second-screen experience throughout the fight. So be sure to check back here after 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Mayweather vs. McGregor watch online
Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | Prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV
Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app
Other ways to watch: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4
Mayweather vs. McGregor fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Floyd Mayweather -375
Conor McGregor +285
Junior middleweight
Badou Jack -450
Nathan Cleverly +325
Light heavyweight
Gervonta Davis -3000
Francisco Fonseca +1100
Junior lightweight
Andrew Tabiti -280
Steve Cunningham +200
Cruiserweight
* Odds via Bovada
-
