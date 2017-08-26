Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor watch online: Live stream, start time, PPV

The wait is over for the long-anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, and the only thing left to do now that the calendar has turned to Aug. 26 is determining how you will watch it live Saturday night.

Mayweather vs. McGregor will air live nationally from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Showtime pay-per-view beginning at 9 p.m. ET. It will cost $99.95 no matter which platform you choose to watch it on, though the great news is that it is the most widely available PPV fight in history with options on television, live streaming on your computer and both through OTT devices and mobile apps.

CBS Sports will also be with you the entire way with live coverage, providing you with a tremendous second-screen experience throughout the fight. So be sure to check back here after 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Mayweather vs. McGregor watch online

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | Prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV

Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app

Other ways to watch: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4

Mayweather vs. McGregor fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Floyd Mayweather -375 Conor McGregor +285 Junior middleweight Badou Jack -450 Nathan Cleverly +325 Light heavyweight Gervonta Davis -3000 Francisco Fonseca +1100 Junior lightweight Andrew Tabiti -280 Steve Cunningham +200 Cruiserweight

* Odds via Bovada