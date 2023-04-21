In the notoriously risk-averse sport of boxing, fights like Saturday's clash between young superstars Ryan Garcia and Gervonta "Tank" Davis are a rarity. To the credit of both men, they forced the issue to make the fight happen, overcoming significant hurdles involving the politics that normally derail such contests. The two are set to throw down on Saturday night in Las Vegas live on Showtime PPV.

The fight features Davis' tremendous technical skills and brutal knockout power being matched with Garcia's long reach and blistering hand speed. It's a massive risk for both men to face a bitter rival while still relatively early in their careers but those risks can pay off in raising the profile of both men.

And Davis and Garcia already hold status as among the most popular fighters in the sport, having cultivated followings through both in-ring performances and strong social media presences. All these factors combine for an intriguing fight that will draw significantly more attention than almost any other possible bout in the sport.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of Davis vs. Garcia live from Las Vegas below.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's take a closer look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities.

Davis vs. Garcia fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Gervonta "Tank" Davis -240 vs. Ryan Garcia +200, super lightweight

David Morrell (c) -2000 vs. Yamaguchi Falcao +1000, WBA "regular" super middleweight title

Bektemir Melikuziev -1400 vs. Gabriel Rosado +800, super middleweight

Elija Garcia -1400 vs. Kevin Zambrano +800, middleweight

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer, co-host of "Morning Kombat") and Shakiel Mahjouri (writer).

Davis vs. Garcia picks, predictions

Campbell: Garcia's speed and length should give Davis enough pause early and allow "King" Ryan a chance to build an early lead by boxing. But few boxers today are better at patiently acquiring data than Davis before systematically breaking down their opponents late. While it's hard to tell, exactly, whether whispers of a suspect chin for Garcia are true, Davis is too accurate and powerful to not make him pay for any key mistakes late. Unless Garcia chooses to risk it all and go for an early knockout, a late stoppage for the more experienced and well-rounded Davis feels inevitable. Davis via KO9

Brookhouse: Davis is a tremendous fighter and his power is nearly unrivaled on a pound-for-pound scale. He does find himself passive early in fights though, allowing men like Rolly Romero to take early rounds despite Davis being the better boxer in those bouts. Garcia is a better fighter than Romero, he's a better technician, he's a longer fighter and he has blistering speed. Yes, we can attribute Davis' history of slow starts to the old "downloading data" cliche, but giving away rounds in a fight like this is a very dangerous game -- think Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez. It is true that Garcia has shown defensive issues at times, however it is also true that the knockdown against Luke Campbell has been overblown into a narrative that Garcia has issues with his chin. Go back and watch that moment. Campbell cracked Garcia with as clean of a left hook as you can land and Garcia was up before the referee had even started his count, immediately on steady legs and with clear eyes -- and he was the first man throwing power shots once the fight resumed. It was a shocking moment but not a moment where Garcia's chin was exposed. I expect this fight plays out with Garcia winning early rounds off the jab and left hook, both of which will also be utilized to Davis' body. That body work will have an effect as the fight wears on and will somewhat limit Davis' eventual explosions. Garcia may hit the canvas, but if he can manage to get back to his feet, I think he does enough to edge out a close decision, possibly with one judge seeing the fight for Davis. Garcia via split decision

Mahjouri: Pay close attention as the fight approaches the midway point. Round 6 is the ballpark for when Davis will begin to take firm control. Garcia has enough tools to make the first half of the fight very competitive: length, speed and KO power that is under appreciated when measured against a fighter of Davis' caliber. "Tank" is often slow to get rolling and Garcia can rack up rounds, leaning on his size advantage. It is Davis' defensive strengths that will carry him late into the fight, where he will capitalize on reads and his opponent's errors. Garcia's fight with Luke Campbell exposed Garcia's tendency to stand upright with his chin wide open. If Garcia is not perfect, "Tank" will eventually find his way into range and land a bazooka of a punch. Unfortunately, no one is perfect. Davis via KO8