In This Corner Podcast: Looking at Golovkin-Martirosyan, Canelo's future

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew provide a deep dive into the middleweight division including a preview of Saturday's Gennady Golovkin-Vanes Martirosyan fight. The guys also present their pound-for-pound rankings at 160 pounds, an update on Canelo Alvarez and recap recent victories from top middleweights Danny Jacobs and Jermall Charlo. In addition, the latest on Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder talks and a breakthrough victory from Isaac Dogboe.

