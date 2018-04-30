In This Corner Podcast: Looking at Golovkin-Martirosyan, Canelo's future
Plus, a full slate of boxing pound-for-pound rankings at 160 pounds
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew provide a deep dive into the middleweight division including a preview of Saturday's Gennady Golovkin-Vanes Martirosyan fight. The guys also present their pound-for-pound rankings at 160 pounds, an update on Canelo Alvarez and recap recent victories from top middleweights Danny Jacobs and Jermall Charlo. In addition, the latest on Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder talks and a breakthrough victory from Isaac Dogboe.
