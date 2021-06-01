Jake Paul is ready to get back in the ring. The social media influencer turned pro boxer is back as he takes on for UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match, according to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic and MMA Fighting. The date, venue and rule set are still to be announced, but the pair have agreed in principle to a deal.

Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) is coming off a first-round knockout of former two-promotion MMA champion Ben Askren, who had Woodley in his corner for the bout. Woodley was the member of Askren's team to watch the hand wrapping of Paul in Paul's locker ahead of the fight where a bit of beef broke out between Woodley and Paul's trainer J'Leon Love.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Paul has also stopped former NBA point guard Nate Robinson and fellow social media influencer AnEsonGib in his burgeoning career.

Woodley, 39, will be making his professional debut in boxing after a lengthy MMA career. Woodley owns a 19-7-1 record in mixed martial arts and finished his UFC career on a four-fight losing streak. He held the 170-pound championship for four fights before being outgunned by Kamaru Usman in 2019.

The bout is expected to take place on Showtime PPV after Paul signed a deal with the premium cable company in May.