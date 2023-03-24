Aaron Rodgers has previously revealed that he's drank a hallucinogen called ayahuasca that has provided him with mental clarity. In an interview with Fox News Digital, social media personality turned boxer Jake Paul stated that he has actually drank ayahuasca with Rodgers in the past.

"Aaron and I were actually together when we did the ayahuasca," Paul said. "He's more publicly known for speaking about it, but I was actually there with him when we did it. We spent the week there doing it. Definitely share that similarity in terms of spirituality and reflecting and going into the deepest parts of the mind. Definitely have been doing some of that."

Much like Rodgers, Paul also says that he wants to a darkness retreat. The NFL quarterback recently returned from a darkness retreat in which he made the decision that he wanted to play for the New York Jets. However, the formal trade hasn't been completed just yet.

"It's funny, I was planning on doing the darkness retreat later this year," Paul added.

Back in August 2022, Rodgers appeared on "The Aubrey Marcus Podcast," and revealed that he drank the psychedelic during a retreat to Peru in 2020. Rodgers stated that the experience with ayahuasca made him a changed man, and that "knew that I was never gonna be the same."

"I think there's so many myths and rumors about it," Rodgers said in August. "The fear around it is, you're going to s--t yourself, it's just a big throw-up fest ... but the negative framework of it is that is the experience, not the deep and meaningful and crazy mind-expanding possibilities, and also deep self-love and healing that can happen on the other side."

"I had a magical experience with the sensation of feeling a hundred different hands on my body imparting a blessing of love and forgiveness for myself and gratitude for this life from what seemed to be my ancestors."

The veteran signal caller believed that it helped lead him to back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021.