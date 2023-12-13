Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring Friday to take on seasoned veteran Andre August in an eight-round main event. The main Paul vs. August fight card is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Caribe Royale in Orlando and will be anchored by this cruiserweight showdown. Paul, the polarizing social media savant turned professional boxer, will be fighting for the third time in 2023. This will be his first fight against an opponent who is solely known as a boxing professional. In February, Paul lost a split decision to Tommy Fury, who is a professional boxer but also known for his popularity on social media and reality television. August is a 10-year pro whose last performance resulted in a unanimous-decision victory over Brandon Martin in August.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. Kahn won the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year award and was named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August preview

The last time Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) set foot in the boxing ring, it was for his long-coveted matchup against UFC icon Nate Diaz, who is at least temporarily retired from mixed martial arts. It was perhaps the most entertaining of his fights against fading MMA figures, as Paul dominated the early action and appeared to be headed toward a stoppage before Diaz, in his first professional boxing match, rallied to make it competitive.

Diaz threw a high volume of punches in the latter rounds to close the distance on the scorecards against a tiring Paul, although the blows appeared to have little power behind them. Paul also managed a fifth-round flash knockdown that helped him secure a unanimous decision.

For this matchup, the 26-year-old former YouTube star and Disney child actor appears to be appeasing critics who have long called for him to pursue contests against other professional boxers. August fits that criteria, though his name carries little recognition outside of hard-core boxing enthusiasts and could be considered the definition of a journeyman.

Even so, August (10-1-1, 5 KOs) appears to have some qualities that could give Paul problems. The 35-year-old Texan has a sculpted physique and might be the first opponent who is physically bigger than Paul, or at least comparable.

August keeps up a torrid pace and throws combinations in bunches at his opponents, whereas Paul's previous foes tended to have extremely low output except for Fury, who handed Paul his lone boxing defeat. August also reportedly has dabbled in low-level boxing promotion.

According to the media outlet BoxRec, August ranks No. 322 at cruiserweight, while Paul checks in at No. 199.

How to make Jake Paul vs. Andre August picks

