Perhaps the most anticipated fight to reach the celebrity crossover boxing craze takes place Sunday when Jake Paul and Tommy Fury square off in an eight-round boxing main event. Their battle anchors the main Paul vs. Fury fight card at 2 p.m. ET from Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Paul and Fury, who will meet at a catchweight of 185 pounds, both found fame and the spotlight before they ever laced up the gloves, but both have stated a strong desire to be taken seriously as professional boxers. Many boxing observers have long believed the best path to a modicum of respect in the boxing world was for Paul and Fury to face each other. The fight has been scheduled and canceled numerous times over the past couple of years, but will finally take place Sunday.

Paul is a -195 favorite (risk $195 to win $100), while Fury comes back at +165 in the latest Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total rounds completed is 6.5, with the Over fetching a price of -160 and the Under priced at +135.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury preview

The main event will, at the very least, determine which social media maven should be taken more seriously as a professional boxer. Paul is a former Disney child actor who later gained a massive YouTube following. His first boxing match came against YouTube rival AnEsonGib in January 2020. Paul won via first-round knockout in a fight that most observers believed would be a one-time novelty mostly for entertainment purposes.

But Paul (6-0, 4 KOs), who is now 26, developed a passion for the sport and insisted he was serious about competing as a professional boxer. He gradually increased his level of competition, which included a pair of wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and another against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who had numerous pro boxing fights before facing Paul. Even so, Paul has yet to face an opponent who is considered a professional boxer.

He finally gets one in Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), though many critics have suggested he fits the term loosely at best. Fury is the half-brother of bombastic heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, but his fame has mostly come outside the boxing ring.

The 23-year-old Fury starred on the reality television show "Love Island" and also has dabbled in modeling. However, similar to Paul, he has vowed to make a name for himself in the ring and discard the perception that he is riding the coattails of Tyson Fury's boxing fame.

Fury's previous opponents have a combined record of 24-176-5, providing plenty of fuel for skeptics who contend he is intent on taking an easy path to boxing stardom. But his last opponent, Daniel Bocianski, had a record of 10-1 before Fury won a six-round decision in their bout last April. See Kahn's pick at SportsLine.

