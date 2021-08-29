On Sunday night, Tyron Woodley will look to end the hype of the Jake Paul boxing experiment when the two men step into the ring in Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The action goes down at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view.

Paul, the YouTube influencer-turned boxer, is looking to remain perfect in his professional carer against his most dangerous opponent yet. Woodley is a former UFC champion and one of the best welterweights in mixed martial arts history. Woodley is also a far more accomplished striker than Paul's previous opponent, Ben Askren, another UFC veteran.

The two combatants weighed in successfully at the contracted weight of 190 pounds on Saturday before a brief staredown for the media. Paul and Woodley locked eyes before Paul attempted another thievery of a hat by reaching for Woodley's head, but he was stopped and pulled away before things escalated similar to the Floyd Mayweather incident.

"He's shaking. He's quivering. And he should be. I'm about to hurt him in a way he's never felt before," Woodley said after the staredown.

Four more fights fill out the rest of the main card on Sunday night. Kicking things off will be a potential future opponent for Paul in the form of Tommy Fury. He's the younger half brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury who rose to fame on British reality TV series "Love Island" as the runner up. Fury is 6-0 with four knockouts so far in his burgeoning career and a heavy favorite to beat Anthony Taylor. Plus, unified women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano is back when she takes on Yamileth Mercado in the co-main event.

Below is the complete fight card as well as how you can catch all the action on Sunday night live on Showtime PPV.

Paul vs. Woodley fight card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, 190-pound catchweight (eight rounds)

Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Yamileth Mercado, unified women's featherweight titles (12 rounds)



Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano, heavyweight (10 rounds)

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love, welterweight (10 rounds)

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor, cruiserweight (six rounds)



Paul vs. Woodley info