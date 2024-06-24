We need a new No. 1 team in baseball, right? The Yankees have held down the top spot for a few weeks and just got Gerrit Cole back in the rotation, but they have now lost three straight series. Sure, the series came against tough competition, but the Top Dog shouldn't be bothered by that. They've lost six of their last eight, so a drop is in order.

The candidates to take the top spot:

Within the last week and a half, the Orioles have won head-to-head series over the Yankees and Phillies. They were the team taking down the top two candidates, so shouldn't they take the spot? Logic would say so.

The Orioles, however, followed up those series wins by getting swept in Houston. They were outscored 27-13 in the three losses and the bulk of those runs came late in a game that was already over (they made a 14-3 deficit into a 14-11 loss). I was ready to promote the Orioles back to the top spot, but they just looked so awful in Houston that I'm not sure.

The depth of the rotation is certainly a concern.

Phillies

They have the best record in baseball both by games (the Yankees are 0.5 games back) and winning percentage. Their +114 run differential is the best in baseball. They had a bit of a rough patch recently, but are coming off a 4-2 week with two series wins. In looking at the personnel, they certainly look the part. There isn't a glaring weakness. They have the best ERA in baseball and are fourth in runs scored. They've dealt with some key injuries, too.

On the negative side, their schedule strength is noticeably lower than the Yankees and Orioles. Plus, they just lost a series to the O's.

They've certainly got the star power. Even with Mookie Betts hurt for a while, they've got two MVPs in the lineup on a nightly basis. They are so loaded that their general manager came out and said injuries to Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto don't change their trade deadline plans. They are only two runs behind the Phillies in run differential, so that's negligible. They are, however, four games back of the best record and that's enough to think maybe they shouldn't be on top, especially since 55 of their 79 games have come against sub-.500 teams, the highest such number from this group.

The Guardians have played 40 road games, the highest such number of this group and that feels like it matters, given that the Guardians are a ridiculous 26-9 at home. One could argue the Guardians are the hottest team in this group right now, as they've won five straight. Over a bit of a larger recent sample, though, they are 13-9 since Memorial Day.

At +104, their run differential is slightly behind the big guns, but it's not far enough off to drastically downgrade them.

Among the four teams listed and the Yankees here for our top five, the Guardians have played the weakest schedule. The percentage is dragged down by the Guardians having faced the pathetic White Sox seven times (and they are somehow 3-4 in those seven games).

I do think there is a clear-cut top five right now and you could probably order them however you wish. I'm demoting the Yankees out of principle with the three straight series losses, but otherwise any one of these teams has a case for No. 1.