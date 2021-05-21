A unified world boxing championship is on the line Saturday when Josh Taylor takes on Jose Ramirez for the undisputed light welterweight crown. The 12-round main event tops the marquee from the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas and the nationally televised main card is set to start at 8 p.m. ET. The boxers have 43 combined victories and zero losses, with 30 of those wins coming inside the distance. They are both bringing two of the four major belts to the table, making for a rare bout in which the winner will be the division's unquestioned king. Ramirez holds the WBC and WBO titles, while Taylor is the WBA and IBF champion.

Taylor is a -215 favorite (risk $215 to win $100), while Ramirez is priced at +185 in the latest William Hill Sportsbook odds for Ramirez vs. Taylor. Before making any boxing picks of your own for Taylor vs. Ramirez, make sure you check out the boxing predictions from SportsLine combat sports analyst Brandon Wise.

Wise, who is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports, first made an impact with SportsLine members with his UFC and MMA predictions over the past two years, providing additional value because of his knack for not only predicting winners but nailing the method of victory as well.

He also is an experienced boxing analyst and has produced profitable results with his boxing predictions in 2021. His winning selections include telling SportsLine members to back Jamel Herring (+105) against Carl Frampton (-125) for the WBO junior lightweight title last month. Herring won by sixth-round stoppage to provide his followers with another cash. Anyone who has followed Wise's combat sports selections has seen massive returns.

Now, with Saturday's showdown fast approaching, Wise has studied Josh Taylor vs. Jose Ramirez from every angle, identified the best value in the boxing odds and released highly confident picks. Head to SportsLine to see all of his boxing picks.

Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor preview

Wise knows the main event presents a turning point of sorts for a sport that has been criticized for rarely making matchups that pit the world's best against each other for the highest of stakes. Another perk of this matchup is the elevated stage of a national audience on free television.

Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) won the WBO title and defended the WBC crown with a sixth-round stoppage of Maurice Hooker in July 2019. In his lone appearance last year, the 28-year-old Californian was pushed to the wire by veteran contender Viktor Postol at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Ramirez got the nod by majority decision to retain both belts.

Two fights ago, Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) similarly had a close call against Regis Prograis at The 02 Arena in London. He retained the IBF crown and won the WBA belt with the majority-decision victory in the October 2019 showdown. The 30-year-old Scottish slugger followed up that performance by protecting both belts with a first-round stoppage of Apinun Khongsong last September in his only appearance of 2020. Wise is only sharing his coveted picks here.

How to make Ramirez vs. Taylor picks

Wise is leaning over 10.5 rounds (-360), reasoning that both crafty boxers will find a way to avoid serious trouble despite their relatively high combined stoppage rate. He also has identified the winner and a prop wager that will deliver serious value. You can see all of his picks and analysis here.

Who wins Taylor vs. Ramirez? And which plus-money prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Brandon Wise's best bets for Saturday, all from the CBS combat sports specialist who was all over Jamel Herring's win, and find out.