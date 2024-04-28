The 2024 NFL Draft has come to a close, with plenty of action on Day 3 that left notable names (Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Brenden Rice) finding NFL homes after their fathers had successful NFL careers. Saturday spotlighted the running backs and wide receivers, with plenty of skill position players (non-quarterbacks) coming off the board.

With Day 3 and the NFL Draft concluded, which picks garnered an overreaction? Which is truly an overreaction vs. reality?

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will start for Eagles in Week 1

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Eagles didn't address linebacker high in this draft, waiting until the fifth round to trade up and land Trotter at No. 155. Philadelphia just doesn't value the linebacker position like other teams, which is why Trotter does have a chance to start Week 1.

Nakobe Dean and Devin White will get the first shot at starting jobs in training camp, while Oren Burks is the projected No. 3. Ben VanSumeren and Zack Baun are also in the mix.

If Trotter has a good camp and stands out the preseason, he has a shot. However, this all comes down to Dean's health.

Isaac Guerendo will star in 49ers offense



Overreaction or reality: Reality

The 49ers getting Guerendo is an excellent fit for the running back, whose speed will be immensely beneficial to an offense that gets runners open in space and relies on yards after the catch. As good as Christian McCaffrey is, Guerendo has the skill set to be a long-term replacement for him under Kyle Shanahan.

He'll make an immediate impact as the No. 2 running back in an offense with McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. Good thing Guerendo has Brock Purdy to get him the ball early and often.

Braelon Allen will play significant role in Jets offense his rookie season

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Jets drafted Allen in the fourth round as a power counter to Breece Hall's speed, a much-needed addition to an offense that has become very balanced this offseason. He has an excellent feel for the gap and gets a high chunk of his yardage after contact.

Allen is a weapon in short-yardage situations, a security blanket for a Jets offense that doesn't have to rely on the big run to get yards on the ground. He'll be a force for them come December and January.

Spencer Rattler is the future starting QB for Saints

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Rattler was the seventh quarterback taken in the draft at No. 150 overall, a mere 138 picks after Bo Nix at No. 12. The Saints have Derek Carr as the starting quarterback for 2024, as he has three years remaining on his deal. New Orleans ends the guaranteed salary after the 2025 season with Carr's contract, so Rattler could have two years as an understudy before taking over.

Never say never regarding Rattler, but it will take a lot for a fifth-round pick to be the future long-term starter.

Qwan'tez Stiggers will be an NFL starter despite never playing college football

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Stiggers has an interesting backstory for the NFL. The former Fan Controlled Football league player ended up signing with the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts last season, having five interceptions in 16 games. Stiggers didn't play college football, but made his mark in the CFL with 53 defensive tackles and three special teams tackles.

Can a player who never played college football start in the NFL? Why not, even though it likely isn't in Year 1. Stiggers has ball skills and awareness that translates to the NFL level and has the size to match up with NFL wideouts.

A fifth-round pick of the Jets, Stiggers will also get to learn from Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed -- not bad tutelage for a rookie. He'll get a chance to showcase his skills as a starter down the line, even if it isn't in New York.