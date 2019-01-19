Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner odds, betting lines: Picks, best predictions from boxing insider

Manny Pacquiao might be 40 years old, but he's still one of the biggest draws in boxing. On Saturday in fabulous Las Vegas, he'll face another one of the sport's stars, Adrien Broner, with Pacquiao's WBA Welterweight Championship on the line. Broner is also a former WBA welterweight champion and the 29-year-old is still in his prime, 11 years younger than his adversary. Despite the age gap, Pacquiao is a -400 favorite in the latest Pacquiao vs. Broner odds, up from an open of -280. That means you'd need to risk $400 to win $100. Broner, meanwhile, is at +300, meaning you'd only need to risk $100 to win $300 on the underdog. Before you head to the window to make any Pacquiao vs. Broner picks, check out the latest predictions from SportsLine boxing insider Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

This is the same expert who called Shawn Porter upsetting Danny Garcia in September, which paid +140 on the money line, and called the GGG vs. Canelo draw.

For Saturday's showdown in Las Vegas, Kahn knows that one of Pacquiao's big advantages will be his ability to use his quickness to outflank the more defensive Broner. He'll piece together combinations that score big with judges, which Kahn thinks could put Broner in constant jeopardy.

"Pacquiao is going to come forward, press the action, and keep Broner on the defensive by using his speed and combination punching," Kahn told SportsLine.

As the underdog, Kahn also knows that Broner will have his work cut out against a more technically sound fighter. However, Broner is an excellent counter-puncher, which makes him extremely dangerous against a fighter like Pacquiao who is sure to throw plenty of hay-makers. And Broner has been wildly successful, with 24 knockouts in 33 wins against just three losses, while Pacquiao has dropped four of his last 10 bouts.

"Broner is successful when he can make his opponents miss and use his long left hook to land at will," Kahn told SportsLine. "He has a solid chin and will not quit. He might make it ugly or rough if he can break Pacquiao's rhythm."

