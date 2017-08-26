Mayweather vs. McGregor live stream: Watch online, streaming time, fight card

Here is how you can watch the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight live on Saturday

It's Showtime! The wait is over for the long-anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, and the only thing left to do now that we've hit the Aug. 26 fight date is figuring out how you are going to watch it live Saturday night.

That's why we're here. Mayweather vs. McGregor will air live nationally from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Showtime pay-per-view beginning at 9 p.m. ET. It will cost $99.95 no matter which platform you choose to watch it on, though the great news is that it is the most widely available PPV fight in history.

CBS Sports will also be with you the entire way with live coverage, providing you with a tremendous second-screen experience throughout the fight. So be sure to check back here after 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Mayweather vs. McGregor live stream

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | Prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV
Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app
Other ways to watch: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4

Mayweather vs. McGregor fight card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Floyd Mayweather -375

Conor McGregor +285

Junior middleweight

Badou Jack -450

Nathan Cleverly +325

Light heavyweight

Gervonta Davis -3000

Francisco Fonseca +1100

Junior lightweight

Andrew Tabiti -280

Steve Cunningham +200

Cruiserweight

* Odds via Bovada



