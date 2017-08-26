Mayweather vs. McGregor live stream: Watch online, streaming time, fight card
Here is how you can watch the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight live on Saturday
It's Showtime! The wait is over for the long-anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, and the only thing left to do now that we've hit the Aug. 26 fight date is figuring out how you are going to watch it live Saturday night.
That's why we're here. Mayweather vs. McGregor will air live nationally from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Showtime pay-per-view beginning at 9 p.m. ET. It will cost $99.95 no matter which platform you choose to watch it on, though the great news is that it is the most widely available PPV fight in history.
CBS Sports will also be with you the entire way with live coverage, providing you with a tremendous second-screen experience throughout the fight. So be sure to check back here after 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Mayweather vs. McGregor live stream
Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | Prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV
Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app
Other ways to watch: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4
Mayweather vs. McGregor fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Floyd Mayweather -375
Conor McGregor +285
Junior middleweight
Badou Jack -450
Nathan Cleverly +325
Light heavyweight
Gervonta Davis -3000
Francisco Fonseca +1100
Junior lightweight
Andrew Tabiti -280
Steve Cunningham +200
Cruiserweight
* Odds via Bovada
-
Mayweather-McGregor odds over time
On the eve of the fight, we look at where the odds stand now and how they changed
-
McGregor-Mayweather prop bets set
As one of the biggest gambling events of the decade, there are naturally dozens of variables...
-
Mayweather vs. McGregor PPV fight cost
The pay-per-view is not cheap, but it's going to be worth every penny
-
Mayweather v. McGregor fight information
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight on Showtime...
-
Mayweather-McGregor fight time, stream
Mayweather-McGregor is finally here, and we're bringing you every way you can watch it liv...
-
Mayweather vs. McGregor time, fight card
The Mayweather-McGregor fight is going to be an epic showdown that you absolutely have to...
Add a Comment