Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have partnered up for an interesting TYSON 2.0 project that gives a nod to an infamous incident during one of their fights in the '90s. They are creating edibles in the shape of an ear, which they are calling "Holy Ears."

"It's a privilege to reunite with my former opponent and now long-time friend, and turn years of fights and knockouts into a partnership that can make a positive impact and heal people," Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, TYSON 2.0 released "Mike Bites" which were also ear-shaped edibles with a missing chunk. Now, Holyfield wants to get involved. The first version of "Holy Bites" is cherry punch flavor.

In an ad, Tyson joked about how that is the flavor of Holyfield's ears.

They fought two times through their professional careers. Holyfield won the first one in 1996 by TKO in the 11th round. The second meeting -- the 1997 heavyweight world title fight -- had a controversial and bloody result.

In the heat of the moment, Tyson bit Holyfield's ear and took off a chuck. He then spit it out. The gruesome moment surprisingly did not stop the fight. Tyson was only given a two-point deduction and was allowed to continue -- until he bit Holyfield's other ear and was ultimately disqualified.

In an interview in 2020, Tyson explained his actions by saying he "lost consciousness" and bit him because he "wanted to kill him." It was a crazy moment in sports history, but Holyfield didn't hold a grudge.

"Mike and I have a long history of competition and respect for one another. And that night changed both of our lives. Back then, we didn't realize that even as power athletes, we were also in a lot of pain," said Holyfield in a statement. "Now, nearly 20 years later, we have the opportunity to share the medicine we really needed throughout our careers. I'm honored to join the Carma family and partner with Mike and the TYSON 2.0 team to launch Holy Ears, and soon my own line of cannabis products."