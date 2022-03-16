Over two decades years after being disqualified from a WBA heavyweight title fight for biting Evander Holyfield's ear, Mike Tyson is trying to cash in on those antics. Iron Mike's cannabis company has launched ear-shaped marijuana edibles.

Tyson's company, Tyson 2.0, are calling the ear-shaped edibles called "Mike Bites," which will, of course, feature a missing chunk on the ear. It's all a nod to Tyson biting off a piece of Holyfield's ear off during that infamous title fight in 1997.

Tyson gave the product his seal of approval, responding to a tweet regarding the new product by writing "These ears actually taste good!"

At launch, "Mike Bites" will be sold at dispensaries throughout California, Massachusetts and Nevada.

For his role in the infamous 1997 heavyweight title fight, Tyson was disqualified and had his boxing license revoked after biting both of Holyfield's ears. He was also fined $3 million.

Holyfield and Tyson have since reconciled and are on good terms. In a 2019 episode of the "'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson" podcast, Holyfield revealed that he "forgave" Tyson, and Tyson pitched an ear-shaped candy to him.

"You might be in business because we're going to make some holy ears," Tyson said at the time. "Edible ears that got a bit taken out of them. Holy ears."

Now one of the most iconic moments in boxing history is being immortalized in edible form.