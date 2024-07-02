After weeks of fan voting and speculation, the 2024 WNBA All-Star roster will be revealed Tuesday night on ESPN's WNBA Countdown prior to the Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game at 7 p.m. ET. Early returns featured Aces star A'ja Wilson and Fever rookie and No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark at the top of the list, with Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese and New York Liberty stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionsecu also cracking the top 10.

The WNBA's All-Star weekend will be held July 19-20 and will feature a skills challenge and 3-point contest. The All-Star game itself will be held July 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will be a matchup between the All-Stars of the U.S. women's national team and "Team WNBA," which will be composed of the remaining All-Stars. Of the top-10 vote getters, Wilson, Stewart, Ionescu, Aces guard Kelsey Plum and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier have been named to the U.S. Olympic 5x5 team.

50% of WNBA All-Star votes are made up by fan votes, while players and media members make up 25% each.

Here's where you can find tonight's All-Star roster reveal.

How to watch the 2024 WNBA All-Star roster reveal

Time: 9 p.m. ET | Date: Tuesday, July 2

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Top-10 vote getters in early fan returns