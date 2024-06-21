The first round of WNBA All-Star game fan votes are in, and they are led by Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson and Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark. Wilson holds 217,773 votes to Clark's 216,427. Rounding out the top five is Fever second-year forward Aaliyah Boston (171,864), New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (151,984) and Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (130,838).

Wilson currently leads the WNBA in scoring with 27.9 points per game on 52.3% shooting from the field, 43.8% from three and 84.6% from the free-throw line. Clark has put up 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists on .390/.328/.912 splits.

The top-ten list also features five members of the Team USA roster bound for the 2024 Paris Olympics -- Wilson, Stewart, Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, Aces guard Kelsey Plum, and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier.

Fans make up 50% of the All-Star game vote, while current WNBA players and a panel of writers and broadcasters make up 25% each. Voting runs through Saturday, June 29. Final results will be announced on Tuesday, July 2.