Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jorge Linares: Fight time, TV, live stream, watch online, boxing on ESPN

All the information you need to catch the lightweight title clash on Saturday

Perhaps the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world is ready to take on his next challenge. WBO junior lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko will take on arguably his toughest test to date in the form of WBA and Ring lightweight titleholder Jorge Linares. Lomachenko will be looking to add his third crown in as many divisions in just his 12th professional fight.

The power-punching Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KOs) wowed everyone again in his last fight by making his opponent quit right there in the ring. After overwhelming Guillermo Rigondeaux for six rounds, Rigondeaux called it quits on his stool before the seventh began. While he cited a hand injury, it was clear to everyone watching that he simply wanted no more of one of the most devastating boxers fighting today. 

Linares (44-3, 27 KOs) will provide an interesting test for Lomachenko, though. The 32-year-old lightweight champion is currently on a 13-fight winning streak with with seven of those victories coming by way of knockout. The champion got his year started with that 13th consecutive win and another successful defense of his titles in a unanimous decision win over Mercito Gesta in January. 

Below is all the information you need to catch Lomachenko vs. Linares on Saturday night

Date: Saturday, May 12
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City
Stream: WatchESPN app
Channel: ESPN

Lomachenko vs. Linares main card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeight Class

Vasiliy Lomachenko -1400

Jorge Linares (c) +750

WBA lightweight title

Carlos Adames n/a

Alejandro Barrera n/a

Welterweight

