The road to one of the most anticipated fights in quite some time has begun. Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is slated to take on social media star Jake Paul this summer, and Tyson has already begun training for the fight.

In a clip that he posted to his X account, Tyson showcased a short video of him hitting some pads with his coach, Rafael Cordeiro.

"It's day 1…the fun has just begun," Tyson said in the video.

Tyson began working with Cordeiro in 2020 when he was training for his fight against Roy Jones Jr. in November of that year. That eight-round exhibition fight ultimately ended in a draw and was the main event of Tyson's Legends Only League.

Paul also appeared on the card and knocked out Nate Robinson in a light heavyweight matchup.

Tyson has a career record of 50-6 to go along with an impressive 44 knockouts, while Paul comes in with a 9-1 record along with six knockouts. Paul is fresh off of wins against Ryan Bourland on March 2 and Andre August in December 2023.

The Tyson/Paul fight will stream exclusively on Netflix on July 20, and will be the first-ever partnership between Netflix and Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.