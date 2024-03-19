Following another entertaining college basketball season, the road to crowning a national champion is ready to begin with the 2024 NCAA Tournament which will tipoff Tuesday with action from the First Four. No. 16 seeds Wagner and Howard meet at 6:40 p.m. ET before No. 10 seeds Colorado State and Virginia meet at at 9:10 p.m.

As usual March Madness will commence on Tuesday and Wednesday with the First Four games, but it really cranks up beginning on Thursday with the first-round matchups. College basketball fans are closely monitoring their brackets while keeping an eye on how their alma mater is doing over the course of the first weekend. With some many games in the rotation, you need to know how to keep up with all the action across the four major networks.

As you know by now CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV are the exclusive carriers for March Madness and will be streamed on March Madness LIVE. Since truTV does not carry basketball during the regular season, you might need a little help finding it when the games tip off. They have a ton of games to watch over the next few days. And we are here to help.

We've got your complete TV schedule with tip times, channels and announcing teams right here.

What channel is truTV on my television?

Below is the programming information for each television carrier. You can also go to truTV's website using their channel locator to find more information by clicking here.

DIRECTV: Channel 246

DISH Network: Channel 242

DIRECTV: Channel 246 (HD)

SlingTV: Click HERE

Spectrum Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

Comcast/XFinity Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

Cox Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code

Cablevision/Optimum: Click HERE to search by zip code

Mediacom: Click HERE to search by zip code

Suddenlink Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code

Verizon Fios: Click HERE to search by zip code

WOW! cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

truTV NCAA Tournament game schedule

All times Eastern

First Four



Tuesday

6:40 p.m. Dayton, OH (16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard 9:10 p.m. Dayton, OH (10) Colorado St. vs. (10) Virginia

Wednesday

6:40 p.m. Dayton, OH (16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana St. 9:10 p.m. Dayton, OH (10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise St.

First round

Thursday

12:40 p.m. Omaha, NE (11) Duquesne vs. (6) BYU 3:10 p.m. Omaha, NE (14) Morehead St. vs. (3) Illinois 7:35 p.m. Omaha, NE (15) South Dakota St. vs. (2) Iowa St. 10:05 p.m. Omaha, NE (10) Drake vs. (7) Washington St.

Friday